Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in battle for Antonio Silva, club set Aurelien Tchouameni price, and more - January 22, 2024

Real Madrid secured a comeback 3-2 win over Almeria in La Liga on Sunday (January 21) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The hosts were 0-2 down at the break, before goals from Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Dani Carvajal secured all three points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are locked in battle with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the services of Antonio Silva. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are willing to offload Aurelien Tchouameni for the right price this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 22, 2024.

Real Madrid in battle for Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva has admires at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are competing with PSG for the services of Antonio Silva, according to Marca. The La Liga giants are looking for defensive reinforcements right now, with Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and David Alaba all beyond the 30-year mark. Los Blancos have their eyes on the Portuguese defender, who has been earmarked as a long-term partner to Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Silva has been rock-solid at the back for Benfica of late, and his efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent. The 20-year-old has registered 27 appearances in all competitions this season, all of which have been starts. The Parisians are in the market for a new defender as well and have their eyes on Silva. Benfica want at least €100m for their prized asset, who is under contract until 2027.

Los Blancos set Aurelien Tchouameni price

Aurelien Tchouameni has admirers at the Emirates

Real Madrid are willing to offload Aurelien Tchouameni this year for €80m, according to Todo Fichajes. The French midfielder remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti at the moment, and has appeared 21 times across competitions this season. However, it appears that not all is well behind the scenes, with the Italian tactician apparently yet to be fully convinced by the 23-year-old. Los Blancos could even opt to cash in on him to raise funds for a move for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are reportedly attentive to the situation, as they look to upgrade their midfield. Mikel Arteta is a fan of Tchouameni and has had his eyes on the player for a while. A recent report from Calciomercato has tipped the Gunners to move for the Frenchman this year, as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey.

Kylian Mbappe likely to stay in Paris, says former French player

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Former Lille midfielder Rio Mavuba has tipped Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG next season. The French forward’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of this season and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet. Real Madrid are hot on his heels right now, as they seek to sign him on a Bosman move this season. Sports Zone have mentioned that the 25-year-old has already reached a preliminary agreement with Los Blancos ahead of a possible transfer.

However, speaking on Telefoot, Mavuba insisted that the Parisians could benefit from the presence of his brother, Ethan Mbappe, in the squad.

“I hope he stays. In my opinion, winning the Champions League or having a Ballon d’Or with PSG is a greater challenge than winning it elsewhere, especially at Real Madrid. He has a project being built around him at PSG and a collective project. That’s interesting. (…) Having his brother in the squad could tilt the balance in favor of PSG,” said Mavuba.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the French superstar and have twice failed to sign him on previous occasions.