Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos battling Barcelona for Uruguayan star; club receive setback in pursuit of Russian wunderkind, and more - 13th December 2021

Real Madrid continued their superb run in La Liga this season with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos go eight points clear atop the league table.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Barcelona for an Uruguayan star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a setback in their pursuit of a Russian wunderkind.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13th December 2021.

Real Madrid battling Barcelona for Agustin Alvarez

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Barcelona for Agustin Alvarez.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Barcelona for Agustin Alvarez, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Uruguayan striker has earned rave reviews with his performances for Penarol. That has forced Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

Alvarez first caught the eye with the youth team at Peranol, where he was earmarked as one of the brightest young talents in the country. The 20-year-old has lived up to his billing since breaking into Penarol's first team. The Uruguayan has already registered 23 goals and five assists in 40 games this season. His performances have captured the attention of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have one of the finest strikers in the world in Karim Benzema. However, there's a lack of proper backup in the squad in the striker's department. The Frenchman is on the wrong side of 30, and Real Madrid have to consider succession plans for their star striker soon.

Los Blancos have turned to Alvarez to address the same. Real Madrid have been tracking the player for a while. The La Liga giants have now contacted the player's representative to facilitate his move. However, they face competition from Barcelona, who are also in touch with the player's entourage.

Los Blancos receive setback in pursuit of Arsen Zakharyan

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Arsen Zakharyan. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the 18-year-old, who has been outstanding for Dynamo Moscow of late. Zakharyan has also broken into the Russian national team this year.

Zartonk Media @ZartonkMedia Arsen Zakharyan Named Russian Premier League’s Best Young Football Player Arsen Zakharyan Named Russian Premier League’s Best Young Football Player https://t.co/VRZl6aS1WZ

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the next big thing in football, and believe they have unearthed a gem in Zakharyan. However, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, the 18-year-old has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. The Russian is even willing to turn down Los Blancos and move to Camp Nou.

Marcelo wanted by Flamengo and Palmeiras

Flamengo and Palmeiras are both interested in Marcelo.

Flamengo and Palmeiras are both interested in Marcelo, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian is in the final year of his current contract with Real Madrid. Los Blancos are in no mood to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, though.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old is not short of options. Marcelo has been linked with a return to his former club Fluminense. Flamengo and Palmeiras have now entered the fray as well, and could enter negotiations with the player in January.

Edited by Bhargav