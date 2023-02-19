Real Madrid travel to El Sadar to face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday (February 18). Carlo Ancelotti’s men trail Barcelona by eight points after 21 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay more than €100 million for a Napoli forward. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Antonio Rudiger. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 18, 2023:

Real Madrid have to pay more than €100 million for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to pay in excess of €100 million to secure the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The Georgian winger is in the form of his life with Napoli this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists from 24 games across competitions. He has played a vital role in helping the club remain clear of the competition atop Serie A.

His recent form has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos remain eager to bring in reinforcements in attack to share the goalscoring burden with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. Kvaratskhelia would fit in flawlessly in Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics, although he operates in the same position as Vinicius Junior.

The 22-year-old is also capable of playing on the right wing, which could tempt the La Liga giants to target him this summer. However, Real Madrid plan to break the bank for Jude Bellingham at the end of the season. As such, another big-money move might not be on the agenda for Los Blancos.

Tottenham want Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger could leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Antonio Rudiger, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The German defender joined Real Madrid last summer on a Bosman move but has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos could be willing to let him go at the end of the season.

Rudiger has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI under Ancelotti and is unhappy with his role at the club.

Spurs are willing to offer him respite, and the lure of regular football could tempt the player to return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old is under contract with Los Blancos till 2026, and he might not come cheap. Rudiger has played 30 times for Real Madrid this season across competitions, scoring twice.

Los Blancos monitoring Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on Takefusa Kubo, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The Japanese forward left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to join Real Sociedad and hasn’t looked back. The 21-year-old has registered four goals and six assists in 25 games across competitions for La Real, forcing his former club to take note.

Los Blancos have retained 50% of the player’s right and also have the option to meet any offer submitted for the player. The Japanese is being monitored by Barcelona at the moment, but Real Madrid also remain attentive to his situation. Madrid could move for the player in the near future if he continues his good run.

