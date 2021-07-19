Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos can sign Eduardo Camavinga for free in 2022, Carlo Ancelotti retains interest in Manchester United star, and more - 19th July 2021

Real Madrid continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in a friendly on Sunday.

Los Blancos were missing many of their current first-team stars, so Carlo Ancelotti named a youthful team for the tie. Isco sent the La Liga giants ahead before an own goal from Victor Chust drew Rayo level.

Ancelotti is gradually acquiring knowledge of his Real Madrid squad and will be looking to make a few changes over the summer. Los Blancos are expected to bolster their midfield and backline before they take to the field next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 19, 2021.

Real Madrid can sign Eduardo Camavinga for free in 2022

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid can sign Eduardo Camavinga for free next summer, according to The Real Champs via MadristaReal.

Los Blancos are known to have an eye for the brightest young talents in the world, and the Frenchman is certainly the next big thing in European football.

The La Liga giants are interested in the player but are putting all their efforts and finances into securing a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

🚨| @RMadridistaReal reports that Camavinga’s priority is Real Madrid. He is willing to stay for another season and join on a free next summer. — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 18, 2021

As such, a move for Camavinga, even when he is available for half his market price, is not feasible for Real Madrid this summer. Manchester United is currently leading the race for the Frenchman’s signature, while Rennes also wants to keep Camavinga at the club.

However, the 18-year-old has no intentions of signing a new contract. Instead, Camavinga has his heart set on playing for Los Blancos and is itching for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is even willing to wait until January when he can sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid and finally join them for free next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti retains interest in Manchester United star

Carlo Ancelotti is still interested in bringing Diogo Dalot to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Sportslens via Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian wanted to sign the Portuguese during his time as Everton manager and has now asked Real Madrid to keep tabs on the Manchester United star.

The Red Devils are monitoring Kieran Trippier, and if a move materializes, Los Blancos could have a free run at Dalot.

📝 — Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been closely following Diogo Dalot since the last few months #mufc #mujournal



[@diarioas] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 18, 2021

Real Madrid already has Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola in the right-back position, but the former’s injury woes might have forced Los Blancos to consider a move for the Portuguese.

Arsenal eyeing move for Real Madrid ace

Vinicius Junior

Arsenal is eyeing a move for Vinicius Junior, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Real Madrid is open to offloading the Brazilian this summer, and the Gunners have already submitted an inquiry with the La Liga giants.

Vinicius has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu and managed just six goals from 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

Los Blancos are eager to offload a few players this summer to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, and the Brazilian is part of that list. Vinicius’ departure could also help Real Madrid comply with the quota for non-EU players.

