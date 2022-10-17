Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos close door on Kylian Mbappe; club ready to battle Liverpool for Napoli winger, and more - October 16, 2022

Real Madrid secured a fabulous 3-1 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 16). Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes scored for the hosts to help them move atop the standings.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have closed the door on Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are willing to lock horns with Liverpool for the signature of a Napoli winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 16, 2022:

Real Madrid close door on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris next year.

Real Madrid have closed the door on Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca via Madrid Universal. The Frenchman has reportedly fallen out with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and wants to leave the club next year. Los Blancos have inadvertently been linked with the 23-year-old once again.

Mbappe was a target for the La Liga giants this summer. The club were eager to welcome him on a Bosman move after failing with an astronomical bid for the player in the summer of 2021. Real Madrid were confident of getting their man for free this summer. The Frenchman appeared to be a step away from arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu when he had a change of heart.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Real Madrid aren't considering another move for Kylian Mbappe after they were scorned by his last-minute U-turn in the summer transfer window, sources have told ESPN. Real Madrid aren't considering another move for Kylian Mbappe after they were scorned by his last-minute U-turn in the summer transfer window, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/wzPtKZULex

Mbappe turned down a move to the La Liga giants and opted to sign a lucrative extension with the Parisians instead. However, he has already lived to rue that decision and now wants to move away from the Parc des Princes. Interestingly, Los Blancos are now uninterested in his services. The Spanish giants are still unimpressed with his decision over the summer.

In addition, the club are aware they cannot afford to pay Mbappe’s exorbitant salary. They also have doubts about his attitude, with Florentino Perez worried that the Frenchman could disrupt the dressing room harmony.

Los Blancos ready to battle Liverpool for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (right) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Football News 24 via Caught Offside. The Georgian has caught the eye with Napoli since joining this summer. Kvaratskhelia, 21, has registered seven goals from 13 games for the Serie A leaders, generating attention from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are always on the lookout for the next big thing in world football. Kvaratskhelia already looks like a future superstar, so Madrid are monitoring him with interest. However, the player has also earned admirers at Liverpool, who could provide stiff competition for his services.

Luis Figo opens up on joining Real Madrid from Barcelona

Luis Figo has spoken up about moving to the Santiago Bernabeu two decades ago.

Luis Figo has said that he was only willing to leave Barcelona to join Real Madrid. The Portuguese stirred up controversy when he opted to leave the Blaugrana to join their bitter rivals in 2000.

Speaking to The Guardian, as relayed by Marca, Figo reflected on that decision.

"I had everything in Barcelona, but you think 'It's not like I'm going to a second-rate club'. If it hadn't been Real Madrid, maybe I wouldn't have gone. It's a challenge, a decision based on feeling valued, convincing me I was going to be an extremely important piece. It could have been a 'cagada', a cock-up, but it wasn't, thank God,” said Figo.

The former Ballon d’Or winner added that the decision to move to the Santiago Bernabeu was made by him alone.

“The person who decides if I'm going or not is me. I was very calm about my own position, although at the same time I had a duty of care for those working with me. Only I could save them by going to Real Madrid. The decision to pull them from that responsibility is mine alone. And a year later, I stopped working with my agent because of some situations that emerged,” said Figo.

Figo spent five seasons at the Santiago Bernebeu, scoring 58 goals from 245 appearances.

