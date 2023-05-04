Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos close to Jude Bellingham signing; club want Randal Kolo Muani, and more - May 4, 2023

Real Madrid face Osasuna at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday (May 6) in the Copa del Rey final. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be eager to pick up a win to pick up their second silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are close to securing the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 4, 2023:

Real Madrid close to Jude Bellingham signing

Jude Bellingham is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are close to securing the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Marca.

The Englishman has generated huge interest in his signature after a series of impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund. Los Blancos are among his list of admirers, which also includes the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have beaten the competition to arrive within touching distance of Bellingham. The Premier League clubs were willing to offer more money, but Real Madrid did a masterstroke by convincing the 19-year-old to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants now simply have to strike a deal with Dortmund to complete the move.

City and Liverpool have also admitted defeat and withdrawn from the race. Los Blancos made the Englishman their priority target for the summer and never lost sight of their goal. Madrid will tie the player down to a six-year deal, which will help them in their succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Dortmund have always intended to cash in on their prized asset this summer and will now work with Los Blancos to find a solution. The two sides share a cordial relationship, so a move might not be too difficult to materialise. The La Liga giants are likely to pay €100-120 million for the player's signature.

Los Blancos want Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Randal Kolo Muani, according to 10sports via AS. The La Liga giants remain keen to rope in a successor for Karim Benzema, who's at the fag end of his illustrious career. Ancelotti's side have suffered due to the lack of cover for the 35-year-old this season, with the player enduring injury issues.

Los Blancos are eager to address the situation over the summer and have identified Kolo Muani as one of the options to eventually fill Benzema's shoes. The 24-year-old has exploded into the scene at Eintracht Frankfurt this season, amassing 21 goals and 15 assists across competitions. His efforts have forced clubs around Europe to take note, and Real Madrid are not his only admirers.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the Frenchman and could pose a threat to the La Liga giant's ambitions.The player is likely to cost a fortune, as Frankfurt value him at €100 million.

Los Blancos also have Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic as stop-gap solutions, with the club expected to target Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Real Madrid identify Xavi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti successor

Xavi Alonso has done well at Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid have identified former player Xavi Alonso as a possible successor for Carlo Ancelotti, according to SportBILD via Madrid Universal.

The Italian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He's reportedly wanted by the Brazilian football federation, who want him to take charge of the national team this summer.

Los Blancos are not actively looking to offload Ancelotti, thanks to the team's impressive outing in the Copa del Rey and Champions League. However, they're preparing for life without the Italian. Should Ancelotti decide to leave this summer, the La Liga giants want Alonso to take over the reins of the first team.

The Spaniard is well versed with the norms of the Santiago Bernabeu and has been quietly impressive while in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

