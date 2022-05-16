Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confident of signing Kylian Mbappe; club preparing €40 million bid for Leicester City midfielder, and more - 16 May 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Cadiz on Sunday in La Liga. Mariano Diaz scored a rare goal as manager Carlo Ancelotti had to rely on Andriy Lunin's heroics to earn a point.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Los Blancos are confident of completing a move for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are preparing a €40 million bid for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16 May 2022:

Real Madrid confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are confident of securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, at the end of his current contract. Los Blancos are leading the race for his signature.

PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet - Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive.PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet - Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive. ⭐️ #MbappéPSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. https://t.co/Y6K32Oy6RM

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano pointed out that Mbappe would help the La Liga giants replace Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"Real Madrid are extremely confident about signing Kylian Mbappe after new contacts with the player’s camp, awaiting his official answer in the coming days. Meanwhile, PSG are aware that they have done everything possible to keep their star player. In my opinion, bringing in Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer at just 23 is something sensational. Certainly, in the best three transfers in recent football history. Real Madrid would finally have a true superstar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo."

He continued:

"If Mbappe were to sign with Real Madrid, the decision on who could be his replacement would be taken with the manager of PSG 2022/2023. And at the moment, it’s not certain if it’s going be again Mauricio Pochettino, because the feeling around the club is that Pochettino has a good chance to leave PSG in the coming weeks. We know the resources are there for a big name to come in in Mbappe’s place, but we’ll have to see what happens with the manager situation first."

Los Blancos preparing €40 million bid for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

Real Madrid are preparing a €40 million bid for Youri Tielemans, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are eager to bolster their midfield this summer and had previously identified Aurelien Tchouameni as their preferred choice. However, Monaco are likely to demand an astronomical sum for the Frenchman, prompting Los Blancos to look for alternatives.

Tielemans has emerged as an option and could cost half of Tchouameni's asking price. The Belgian has been outstanding for Leicester City recently, and his all-action style of play has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Foxes are resigned to losing a player whose contract expires in 2023.

Lyon planning to re-sign Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz could return to Ligue 1 this summer.

Lyon are looking to bring Mariano Diaz back to the club, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 28-year-old has struggled for game time - tallying less than 400 minutes across 11 games across competitions this season - and is yearning for a move away from Los Blancos. Les Gones are ready to offer him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ligue 1 side have struggled since the departure of Memphis Depay last summer. Lyon could also lose Moussa Dembele at the end of the season. Les Gones want to address the situation by bringing in their former striker. Los Blancos are likely to let the 28-year-old leave for around €6 million.

