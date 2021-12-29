Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confident of uniting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu; club planning move for RB Leipzig defender, and more - 29 December 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to bolster their squad in 2022. Los Blancos endured a quiet summer in 2021, bringing in David Alaba for free and Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning to unite Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu next year. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for an RB Leipzig full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Real Madrid confident of uniting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to add land Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Real Madrid are planning to add both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to their squad next summer, according to Marca. Los Blancos are tipped to sign the Frenchman next summer. Moreover, the La Liga giants are increasingly confident of completing a move for Haaland as well.

The Norwegian has expressed a desire to move to La Liga when he leaves Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid have been buoyed by the development, although Barcelona are also attempting to sign the player. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has tipped Los Blancos to get both Haaland and Mbappe.

"Real Madrid have the capacity to sign Mbappe and Haaland," said Tebas .

Real Madrid are expected to lap up the Frenchman for free next summer when his contract with PSG expires. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are hoping to convince Haaland to stay at Dortmund for another season. That would enable Barcelona to address their financial woes so that they can target the Norwegian in 2023.

However, Los Blancos remain confident of signing Haaland next summer. Real Madrid enjoy a good relationship with Dortmund, and their rapport with Mino Raiola, the player's agent, is also good. Los Blancos believe Mbappe and Haaland together can bring them unprecedented success.

Los Blancos planning move for Nordi Mukiele

Real Madrid are planning a move for Nordi Mukiele next summer

Real Madrid are planning a move for Nordi Mukiele next summer, according to Fichajes.

The RB Leipzig full-back has been outstanding in recent times, and has caught the attention of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are expected to be in the market for a new right-back next year.

Real Madrid are sweating on the fitness of Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos lack a proper backup to the Spaniard in their squad, and are planning to address the same by targeting Mukiele.

The 23-year-old has appeared 131 times for the Bundesliga giants, scoring ten and setting up seven more.

Real Madrid turn down chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Paulo Dybala for free.

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Paulo Dybala for free, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his current contract with Juventus. The 28-year-old has regained his form under Massimiliano Allegri this season. However, he looks set to leave the club next summer.

Los Blancos have been handed a chance to sign Dybala on a Bosman move next summer. However, Real Madrid have passed up the offer, as they have their eyes on alternate targets like Ricardo Pepi.

