Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confirm Karim Benzema exit; club suffer Kai Havertz blow, and more - June 4, 2023

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4) in their final game of the season. Carlo Ancelotti's team will finish second in the league of they pick up all three points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have confirmed that striker Karim Benzema will leave this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 4, 2023:

Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema exit

Karim Benzema’s run at the Santiago Bernabeu will come to an end this summer.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Karim Benzema will end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Frenchman’s contract with the club is set to run out at the end of the month, and it was previously believed that he would extend his stay. However, recent reports indicated that the player’s head was turned by a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia.

While those reports haven’t been confirmed yet, Los Blancos have now announced that the 35-year-old will leave this month. In a statement, the La Liga giants lavished praise on one of their greatest players.

“Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring to an end to his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club. Real Madrid would like to show its gratitude and affection to the man who is already one of our greatest legends.

"Karim Benzema joined our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden era of our history,” said the club.

The Spanish giants also added that Benzema has earned the right to choose his next destination.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

"Madridistas and fans all around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great legends of our club and one of the great legends of world football,” said the club.

They continued:

“Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we wish him and all his family all the best in this new stage of his life. Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of homage and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Ciudad Real Madrid, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez."

Benzema’s decision could throw Madrid's summer plans into jeopardy. He will look to add to his tally of 353 goals - third-most in club history - when he takes the field for Madrid for the final time on Sunday.

Los Blancos suffer Kai Havertz blow

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Kai Havertz. According to Marca (as per Caught Offside), new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to keep hold of the German forward.

The 23-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, but his stock remains high. Los Blancos remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on Havertz.

Their need to sign the German forward has intensified with the recent developments regarding Benzema’s future. The French forward’s departure will leave a gaping hole in Carlo Ancelotti’s setup, and Havertz could have been a solution.

However, Pochettino has the player firmly in his plans and has instructed the London giants not to consider his departure.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Harry Kane as Karim Benzema replacement

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has identified Harry Kane as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on the English striker for a while and are now ready to go for the kill this summer. The 29-year-old’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur runs out in just over 12 months, and he's now reportedly looking for a new challenge.

The La Liga giants are hoping to lure him away to the Santiago Bernabeu but face competition from Manchester United for his services. Spurs’ reluctance to sell to a fellow Premier League club could work in Los Blancos’ favour.

However, with the Spanish side already set to spend a fortune on Jude Bellingham this summer, a move for Kane could be a financially tricky affair.

