Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confirm Sergio Ramos exit, Ancelotti wants Premier League defender at the club and more - 17th June 2021

Real Madrid registered the second-best defensive record in La Liga last season, but it was not enough to win them the league. It is the only major league that Carlo Ancelotti has not won in his prestigious managerial career so far. As such, the Italian is expected to go all out to win the elusive trophy next season.

Los Blancos have started the summer by securing the services of former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian is expected to be the first of a few incomings this summer as Ancelotti attempts to lead Real Madrid back to the pinnacle of European football. The Italian enjoyed tremendous success during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to add more stars to his legacy next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from June 17, 2021.

Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos exit

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this month, the club have confirmed. The Spaniard spent 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and has won every major club trophy during his time. Ramos has appeared 671 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 101 goals, but will be playing elsewhere next season.

Sergio Ramos in tears during his Real Madrid farewell: “I’ll come back here one day, I’m sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart”. ⚪️🇪🇸 #Ramos #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/ERWZnTmVa6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of this month and negotiations for an extension have failed to yield a positive result. Ramos wanted a two-year deal without the 10% pay-cut, whereas Real Madrid only offered him a one-year deal.

There was a final round of discussion between the two parties this week, but it failed to break the deadlock. As such, Ramos will leave Los Blancos as a free agent next month, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Sevilla interested in his services.

The 35-year-old has been pegged with injuries last season but has no intentions of retiring yet.

Ancelotti wants Premier League defender at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ben White

Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to target Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to TBR Football via Defensa Central. The Italian is reportedly a fan of the Englishman and wants to add the 23-year-old to his squad over the summer. The Seagulls have already rejected a £40m bid for the player from Arsenal, who could give Los Blancos stiff competition for the player’s signature.

Brighton reject £40m bid from Arsenal for Ben White. Talks ongoing. Arsenal expected to go back in. #AFC #BHAFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 16, 2021

Despite the arrival of Alaba, Ancelotti wants another centre-back at the Santiago Bernabeu due to the uncertain future of Raphael Varane. However, Real Madrid’s interest could force the Gunners into matching Brighton’s £50m valuation of the player to win the race.

Real Madrid interested in Spanish midfielder

Real Madrid are interested in teenage midfielder Javier Villar, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 18-year-old has impressed for the EIche Under-19 team and is one of the most promising youngsters at the club. His current deal expires in 2023.

Los Blancos are eager to bolster both their first-team squad as well as their academy in the summer. Real Madrid have reportedly submitted a bid for Villar, but it is below his release clause of €800,000. Elche are reluctant to lose him but have their hands tied due to financial woes.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee