Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos consider ending Erling Haaland pursuit; Wales manager hits back at Gareth Bale criticism, and more - 23 April 2022

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga table after 33 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are 15 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand, and need a win to seal their second league title in three years.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contempating ending their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Wales manager Robert Page has hit back at Gareth Bale's critics. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd April 2022:

Real Madrid consider ending Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland is a wanted player ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid are considering ending their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Norwegian is one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment. He is likely to be available for just €75 million this summer, because of a release clause in his contract, and Los Blancos are among the clubs interested in his signature.

Ancelotti is looking to streamline his attack this summer and believes Haaland could be a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The Italian is plotting to partner Haaland with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the La Liga giants could be forced to abandon their plans this summer.

Real Madrid are unimpressed by Haaland’s wage demands and the agent fees involved in the deal. Los Blancos are now considering departing the race for the Norwegian. Their decision could afford Manchester City a free run at the 21-year-old.

Wales manager Robert Page hits back at Gareth Bale criticism

Gareth Bale has endured a frosty relationship with fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Wales national team manager Robert Page has hit back at critics of Gareth Bale. The Welsh winger has faced the ire of fans due to issues on and off the pitch. However, Page pointed out that the 32-year-old doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by Marca, Page also lashed out at the infamous ‘parasite’ reference.

“I'm absolutely appalled by it. I know Gareth well now, and a lot of people don't see what he does off the pitch, the donations he made to the NHS recently, to a hospital in Cardiff - a considerable amount of money,” said Page.

He continued:

"He doesn't get credit for that because he doesn't shout about it, and people don't hear about it. He keeps it to himself. That parasite comment made my blood boil. I don't like that. That's not the Gareth Bale who is the captain of our country, who represents us. And he never will be that."

Page went on to reveal that Bale harbours dreams of playing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Wales are in the playoff final, where they will face Scotland or Ukraine.

“If we get to the World Cup in November, then he will definitely be playing football. The World Cup is his dream, the one thing missing from his CV. Where he'll play, I'm not sure; whether he comes home, stays in Spain, fancies another challenge, I really don't know,” said Page.

Los Blancos working on new Eder Militao contract

Eder Militao has been an assured presence at the back for Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Real Madrid are working on a new contract for Eder Militao, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength this season under Ancelotti. Tasked with replacing the world-class duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Militao has forged a rock-solid partnership with David Alaba.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Real Madrid are also planning to extend Vinícius Jr. and Modrić contracts, no doubts. Éder Militão's contract extension does not depend on Rüdiger deal. Real Madrid have already prepared their new contract proposal for Militão to be completed in the coming weeksReal Madrid are also planning to extend Vinícius Jr. and Modrić contracts, no doubts. Éder Militão's contract extension does not depend on Rüdiger deal. Real Madrid have already prepared their new contract proposal for Militão to be completed in the coming weeks ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridReal Madrid are also planning to extend Vinícius Jr. and Modrić contracts, no doubts. https://t.co/4RTNqLQFSE

Los Blancos are impressed with his performances and are already working to extend his stay at the club. Antonio Rudiger's impending arrival might have no bearing on his future, and the Brazilian could be handed a new deal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Madrid are also working to extend Vinicius Jr. and Luka Modric's contracts.

Edited by Bhargav