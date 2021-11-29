Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in contact with Mohamed Salah over possible summer move; club want €40 million for Eden Hazard, and more - 28th November 2021

Real Madrid will welcome Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The two sides are separated by two points in the La Liga standings. While Los Blancos are top of the league, Sevilla are third.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in touch with Mohamed Salah regarding a move next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want €40 million to part ways with Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th November 2021.

Real Madrid in contact with Mohamed Salah over possible summer move

Real Madrid are in touch with Mohamed Salah regarding a move next summer.

Real Madrid are in touch with Mohamed Salah regarding a move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Bernabeu Digital. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their attack next year, and are already linked with a host of top stars. The Egyptian has now been added to that list.

Salah has been one of the finest attackers in the world for quite a few seasons now. His impressive form for Liverpool has caught the attention of Real Madrid. The Egyptian has been on fire this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up seven more across competitions for The Reds. There's already a beeline for his services, and Los Blancos are among many clubs vying for his signature.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attack amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard. Gareth Bale is also expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Los Blancos are scouting the market for viable options, and have their eyes on Salah.

The Liverpool star's current deal with The Reds expires in the summer of 2023. The Premier League giants want to extend his stay at Anfield, but the Egyptian is open to a new challenge. Real Madrid are eager to take advantage of the situation, and have already contacted the player's entourage regarding a move.

Los Blancos want €40 million for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid want €40 million to part ways with Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid want €40 million to part ways with Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him. Hazard has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

With Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland tipped to join Real Madrid next summer, the Belgian could become surplus to requirements. Los Blancos are ready to cut their losses, and offload Hazard in January for €40 million.

Real Madrid have big plans for next summer, says manager Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid have big plans lined up for next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid have big plans lined up for next summer. Los Blancos endured a relatively quiet summer in 2021, but are expected to make up for that next year.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Marca, the Italian manager said that Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez has 'big plans' for July next year.

“In one year, at the end of December 2022, the new (Estadio Santiago) Bernabeu will be ready, and Florentino has big plans for July. Florentino has very serious intentions. (Signing Erling) Haaland in addition to (Kylian) Mbappe? Let's talk about it later,” said Ancelotti.

