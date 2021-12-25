Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Jules Kounde; Liverpool interested in star midfielder, and more - 24 December 2021

Real Madrid ended 2021 on a high with a win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Following the win, Los Blancos are now eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning a player-plus-cash offer to convince Sevilla to sell Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in a Los Blancos defender.

Real Madrid contemplating player-plus-cash offer for Jules Kounde

Real Madrid are ready to include Marco Asensio in an offer for Jules Kounde.

Real Madrid are ready to include Marco Asensio in an offer for Jules Kounde, according to El Nacional. Sevilla are willing to let the Frenchman leave next year. Los Blancos are among the clubs interested in his signature.

Kounde emerged as one of the finest young defenders in Europe last season, generating a lot of interest this summer. Real Madrid briefly monitored the 23-year-old, but Sevilla managed to hold on to him.

The Frenchman has now hit a higher gear this campaign, forcing Los Blancos to rekindle their interest in the player. Real Madrid are tipped to reinforce their backline next year and are already exploring various options. Los Blancos are short of options in the backline, and believe Kounde could provide a long-term solution to their problem.

FIVE @FIVEUK 🔴⚪️ Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for Manchester United target Jules Koundé.



The Madrid giants are preparing a deal worth €40m plus Asensio, with reports claiming Sevilla has dropped their asking price for the defender. [El Nacional] 🔴⚪️ Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for Manchester United target Jules Koundé.The Madrid giants are preparing a deal worth €40m plus Asensio, with reports claiming Sevilla has dropped their asking price for the defender. [El Nacional] https://t.co/Qf74Q8Sy0N

Real Madrid are now ready to offer Asensio along with €40 million for the 23-year-old Kounde. Sevilla hold an interest in the Spaniard, and could be open to such a proposal.

Asensio has struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's team this season. Despite his recent woes, the 25-year-old is not short of options, so Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him.

Liverpool interested in Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to El Nacional. The Frenchman is reportedly frustrated over a lack of chances at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old only joined Los Blancos this summer, but is already thinking of leaving in search of regular football.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 📊 Eduardo Camavinga vs Athletic Club:



• 90 minutes

• 98 touches

• 1 chance created

• 9 long balls

• 2 dribbles (100% success rate)

• 9 duels won

• 6 tackles



El Jefe. 🤩 🇫🇷 📊 Eduardo Camavinga vs Athletic Club:• 90 minutes• 98 touches• 1 chance created• 9 long balls• 2 dribbles (100% success rate)• 9 duels won• 6 tacklesEl Jefe. 🤩 🇫🇷 https://t.co/3xJk1lTFpz

Camavinga has had to be content with a supporting role in Carlo Ancelotti's team this season. The Frenchman has appeared 17 times for Real Madrid so far, but has registered just 620 minutes of first-team action.

He is ready to cut ties with Los Blancos as a result, and Liverpool are eager to take advantage of that. Real Madrid value him at €45 million. However, they see the 19-year-old as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, and are unlikely to let him leave.

Crystal Palace locked in negotiations for Borja Mayoral

Crystal Palace are locked in negotiations with Real Madrid for the services of Borja Mayoral.

Crystal Palace are locked in negotiations with Real Madrid for Borja Mayoral, according to Sport Witness via La Nazione. The Spaniard is currently on loan with AS Roma, but has struggled for game time under manager Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos are unimpressed with the situation.

Real Madrid are considering ending Mayoral's loan deal, and have initiated talks with the Eagles over a permanent move. Los Blancos are looking to offload Mayoral immediately for a transfer fee of €15 million.

