Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating re-signing former star, French defender not interested in leaving club, and more - 4th August 2021

Real Madrid endured a difficult time in the 2020-21 campaign, falling short in the La Liga title race on the final day and also crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival is expected to help Los Blancos regroup and fight for the league in the upcoming season, although the Italian is eager for squad reinforcements this summer.

Real Madrid is in the market for a striker, while the Italian will be hoping to keep hold of his star players too.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 4, 2021.

Real Madrid contemplating re-signing former star

Jorge de Frutos

Real Madrid is considering re-signing Jorge de Frutos from Levante this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their attack and have set their sights on the Spaniard.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Levante since leaving Real Madrid last summer. De Frutos registered four goals and 12 assists from 41 games, and Carlo Ancelotti is enticed by his creative attributes.

The player was previously linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this march, amid doubts surrounding the future of Lucas Vazquez.

Although Vazquez has signed an extension this summer, Real Madrid is still looking to strengthen their attack because Marco Asensio’s future continues to hang in the balance.

If Asensio leaves, Los Blancos could attempt a reunion with de Frutos, who is also wanted by Getafe.

French defender not interested in leaving Los Blancos

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca. The Frenchman suffered a setback last season when he returned from injury ahead of schedule against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The move backfired as Mendy picked up a tibial periostitis injury during the game. It ended his season, and the Frenchman is currently recovering from injury.

🚨🌖| Ferland Mendy will miss the league start. The goal is for him to be available in September. 🇫🇷 @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/JJGRDVJx4h — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 3, 2021

Los Blancos will not have the player available for selection at the start of the new campaign, but Mendy remains hopeful of returning to full fitness by September.

There are quite a few clubs interested in his services, but the Frenchman has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The La Liga giants will listen to offers for almost every player, and while suitors are willing to pay around €50m for Mendy, the club won’t force him out the door.

Real Madrid ace ruled out of the start of the season with injury

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid has confirmed that Toni Kroos has been diagnosed with pubalgia. The club will monitor his recovery, but the German midfielder is not expected to be fit for the start of the season.

Los Blancos will have to approach his position with caution, and it will be a huge blow for the club.

After several month of problems on my pubic bone i think its time to give it a rest and work on it to be well prepared for a long season. Back asap as always. pic.twitter.com/NP6oBcRNcj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) August 3, 2021

His absence will be a worry for Carlo Ancelotti, who is preparing to put his best foot forward in his second stint with Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Kroos has missed just 29 games due to injury over seven seasons since joining Los Blancos.

