Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eager to sign Bundesliga star, club plotting move for Italian midfielder, and more - 6th August 2021

Real Madrid are keen on strengthening their squad before the start of their La Liga campaign in just over a week's time. Los Blancos are expected to fight for the league trophy after narrowly missing out on the top prize last season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for redemption, having failed to win La Liga during his first stint with the club.

Real Madrid completed the signing of David Alaba earlier in the summer, but have been very quiet in the market since. However, things are expected to change as we enter the business end of the window.

The Spanish giants are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and also want to offload their fringe players before the end of the month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 6 August 2021.

Real Madrid eager to sign Bundesliga star this summer

Leon Goretzka

Real Madrid are prioritizing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are eager to reinforce their midfield and have turned their attention to the Bundesliga star.

Goretzka is currently locked in negotiations with Bayern over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in a year. However, talks have failed to progress and that has alerted quite a few clubs across Europe, including Madrid.

#FCBayern know they still need to strengthen the squad (especially the depth) and are looking at the market. Julian Nagelsmann wants A box-to-box midfielder with a similar profile to Leon Goretzka, as well as an attacking right-back. [Podcast Meine Bayern-Woche, @Plettigoal] — Home Bayern (@_HomeBayern) August 6, 2021

It was previously reported that Real Madrid would wait until next summer to sign the German midfielder on a free. However, Los Blancos are now pushing to complete a move this summer.

With Luka Modric in the twilight of his career and Toni Kroos suffering an injury in pre-season, there’s an urgent need for midfield reinforcements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos plotting move for Italian midfielder

Manuel Locatelli

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Manuel Locatelli, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Italian midfielder is tipped to leave Sassuolo this summer, with Juventus the favorites to land him. Los Blancos were linked with Locatelli earlier in the window and have now re-entered the race for the Italian.

Real Madrid are looking for a player to succeed Luka Modric when he eventually steps away. With Martin Odegaard's future hanging in the balance, Los Blancos are eager to secure the services of Locatelli.

The Sassuolo man was in fine form at Euro 2020, helping Italy lift the title. He is almost certain to leave the Serie A side this summer.

Real Madrid planning to offload Serbian striker

Luka Jovic

Real Madrid are planning to offload Luka Jovic this summer, according to Marca, despite the Serbian's desire to stay and fight for his place. Jovic has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Los Blancos, scoring two goals in 32 appearances so far.

🚨| Jovic does not want Real Madrid to sell him, he wants another chance. He doesn't want to leave and he wants to show that he can play at Madrid. He is aware that his previous levels had now shown enough. @marca [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2021

Real Madrid are now hoping to move him on and recuperate around €20m from his sale. Jovic is aware that his performances have not been up to the mark, but he is hoping Carlo Ancelotti will show him a little more faith than former manager Zinedine Zidane.

