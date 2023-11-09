Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Kylian Mbappe pursuit, Eder Militao set for contract renewal, and more - November 9, 2023

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (November 8) in the Champions League. Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes found the back of the net as their team powered into the knockouts of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Eder Militao is set to extend his stay with the La Liga giants.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 9, 2023.

Real Madrid end Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Kylian Mbappe, according to Cadena SER. The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is expected to be available for free next summer. Los Blancos have been touted as the frontrunner for the 24-year-old's signature next summer.

However, according to the report, the La Liga champions won't move for Mbappe even if he is available on a Bosman move. That is because the club apparently believe that he could disrupt the balance of the backroom. The player will turn 25 this summer and would be a deviation from Real Madrid's recent youth-centric transfer policy.

He would also command a pay package higher than the senior players at the club. David Alaba has highest wages at the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly earning a net salary of €10.8m per year. AS have already noted that Los Blancos are planning to offer Mbappe €35m net per year, which could upset the current squad.

However, Mbappe is a generational talent and a long-term target for the La Liga champions. As such, perhaps it would be wise to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Eder Militao set for contract renewal

Eder Militao is expected to extend his stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are all set to tie Eder Militao down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian defender is currently sidelined with an ACL injury but remains a key figure for the La Liga giants. He has appeared 143 times to date for the club and is now the face of their backline.

Los Blancos have already renewed the contracts of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga in recent days and Militao is next in line.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Real Madrid are extending deals of key players to protect them from Saudi Arabia's advances.

"Real Madrid are continuing to tie their star players down to new contracts. After the recent successful new deals for Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga, the next plan is for a new contract for Eder Militao – all on the same release clause of €1bn. Real Madrid want their players to be happy, and comfortable, and on long-term contracts with good salaries," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"These high release clauses are also there to protect the players as Saudi clubs are coming again very strongly on the market in 2024. It’s not just for Real Madrid taking these measures, it’s the general feeling into top clubs; they know Saudi clubs will insist on top players in the next years so they want to extend contracts and improve salaries, also with higher release clauses. It’s not about concerns as such, but just knowing that the Saudis remain strong on the market and able to offer huge fees and salaries.”

Karim Benzema left Los Blancos this summer as a free agent to move to the Middle East.

Raul coy about Los Blancos job

Real Madrid legend Raul has refused to indulge in talks about replacing Carlo Ancelotti next summer. The Italian manager's contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to take charge of the Brazil national team. Raul is reportedly among the candidates shortlisted as Ancelotti's potential successor.

The Spaniard has been in charge of the B team since 2019 and could follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane to take over first-team duties. However, speaking to Cadena SER, Raul insisted that he remains focused on the present at the moment.

"I am a club person. I am delighted with what I do, the important thing is to help on a day-to-day basis. Next year, next season, we will know. In this football, there is no next year. There is today and the next game. For Real Madrid it is the Champions League game, and for me the Murcia game on Sunday," said Raul.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly a candidate for the Santiago Bernabeu job as well.