Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enquire about Bayern Munich midfielder, Carlo Ancelotti wants Dutch defender at the club and more - 24th June 2021

Real Madrid is expected to have a few new faces in their team when they take the field next season in August. Los Blancos have already parted ways with Zinedine Zidane and installed Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

Sergio Ramos, one of the club's longest-serving players, has departed, while his compatriot Raphael Varane’s future also hangs in the balance.

However, Real Madrid is expected to be active in the summer and are already looking for reinforcements. Ancelotti wants fresh blood in his backline and his midfield as he aims to get Los Blancos back to the pinnacle of success.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from June 24, 2021.

Real Madrid enquire about Bayern Munich midfielder

Real Madrid has enquired about the availability of Leon Goretzka, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport1. The Bayern Munich midfielder is also wanted by Barcelona, who have asked about the player as well.

The 26-year-old is a pivotal part of the first XI at the Allianz Arena and has already amassed 112 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 25 goals and registering 27 assists.

Despite an injury-riddled 2020-21 season, Goretzka still managed eight goals and nine assists from 32 appearances in all competitions. On Wednesday, he helped Germany qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 by scoring a late equalizer against Hungary.

🚨| Leon Goretzka has received inquiries from Real Madrid, among other clubs. Bayern and Goretzka remain optimistic to renew his contract.@Plettigoal [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2021

The Bayern Munich midfielder is approaching the final year of his current contract and is apparently stalling on a new deal.

Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation as they look to inject fresh blood into an aging midfield.

Real Madrid is expected to face competition from the Catalans for Goretzka’s signature, but there’s every chance of the player extending his association with the Bavarians as well.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Dutch defender at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring Denzel Dumfries to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Italian was eager to team up with the 25-year-old at Everton and has now asked Real Madrid to make the deal happen.

Dumfries has become an omnipresent member of the PSV Eindhoven backline since joining in 2018 and has caught the eye with his performances for the Netherlands team at Euro 2020.

Denzel Dumfries (a defender) has accumulated 2.06(xG) at Euro 2020.



That’s more than Croatia. pic.twitter.com/8omNzQA2GY — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 21, 2021

Real Madrid is eager to bolster their right-back area over the summer, and the Dutchman appears to be a stellar option.

Dumfries has managed four goals and nine assists from 41 appearances in the 2020-21 season and could be a fine alternative to Dani Carvajal.

Ferland Mendy wants a salary hike

Ferland Mendy has asked Real Madrid for a pay rise, according to Marca. The Frenchman managed 42 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign and was one of the stars of the season for Los Blancos.

He has already established himself as a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to flourish under Ancelotti, who is a long-term admirer.

As such, Mendy wants to secure a salary hike to reflect his importance to the team. However, Real Madrid has no plans to offer him a raise at the moment.

