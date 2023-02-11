Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enter Kolo Muani race; Carlo Ancelotti verbally agrees Brazil job, and more - February 10, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Al-Hilal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday (February 11) in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The La Liga giants arrive at the game after blowing away Al Ahly 4-1 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race to sign Randel Kolo Muani. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has verbally agreed to take charge of the Brazilian national team this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 10, 2023:

Real Madrid enter Kolo Muani race

Randal Kolo Muani has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The French forward has enjoyed a fruitful run with Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season. He has amassed 14 goals and 14 assists in 28 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side so far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Randal Kolo Muani is unstoppable this season Randal Kolo Muani is unstoppable this season 💥 https://t.co/drJxuQ7nlj

His steady rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are in the market for attacking reinforcements this year. Karim Benzema is in the twilight of his career, while Vinicius Junior has too much load on his shoulders. The La Liga giants want to secure Muani’s signature to address the issue.

However, Frankfurt reportedly value the Frenchman at €100 million, which might pose a problem for the completion of the deal. Real Madrid will also face competition from Liverpool for the player’s signature.

Carlo Ancelotti agrees to take Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take over the reins of Brazil’s national football team, according to ESPN Brazil via AS.

The Selecao have underperformed in recent tournaments and exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals. Tite resigned as a coach almost immediately, and Ancelotti has been linked to the job since then.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti will become the new coach of Brazil NT. | BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti will become the new coach of Brazil NT. @ESPNBrasil 🚨🚨| BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti will become the new coach of Brazil NT. @ESPNBrasil https://t.co/B3YyKo2BW0

Ancelotti has now struck a verbal agreement with CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to take charge of the first team.

The final paperwork remains pending, but Ancelotti is likely to sign a contract at the end of the season, which will run till August 2026. The Italian’s current contract with Real Madrid runs till 2024, but that is unlikely to hinder his desire to coach the Selecao.

Josko Gvardiol hasn’t offered himself to Los Blancos, says Christian Falk

Josko Gvardiol has been outstanding for club and country this season/

Journalist Christian Falk has refuted claims that Josko Gvardiol has offered himself to Real Madrid.

The Croatian defender is among the hottest properties in European football and is wanted by a host of clubs across the continent. Los Blancos have been linked with the 21-year-old recently.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Joško Gvardiol tells @RTLDanas his dream club as a boy was Liverpool and he's in no rush to leave Leipzig this winter. "I'm not in a hurry. I'm at Leipzig and we still have six months to finish the season and to win something. And then we will look further to the future... Joško Gvardiol tells @RTLDanas his dream club as a boy was Liverpool and he's in no rush to leave Leipzig this winter. "I'm not in a hurry. I'm at Leipzig and we still have six months to finish the season and to win something. And then we will look further to the future... https://t.co/8LJCIZFQ05

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Gvardiol plans to stay at RB Leipzig till 2024.

“No, the rumours that Josko Gvardiol has offered himself to Real Madrid are not true. He’s very relaxed at the moment and the plan is that he should stay put until 2024. But, you know, his future can still be a topic up for discussion this summer,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“I think it’s getting interesting in terms of what Liverpool and Chelsea are doing. Gvardiol has made no secret of the fact that his favourite club as a child was Liverpool and that he was always dreaming of moving there. When we see what is happening at Liverpool at the moment, it’s clear they need players in this position.”

However, Falk also added that Gvardiol might be interested if Los Blancos come for him.

“He’s keeping an eye on the Premier League, of course. If Real Madrid come in, it’s also interesting for him but he hasn’t offered himself to the club. We have to also see if Real Madrid’s interest is serious. I’m not sure on that point, as they’ve already got good players in this position, so I would keep on Premier League clubs at the moment,” wrote Falk.

Gvardiol has registered a goal in 24 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

