Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing 2024 Alphonso Davies move; Jesus Vallejo set to leave on loan, and more - July 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to lay siege on La Liga and Champions League next season. Carlo Ancelotti has roped in quite a few names to bolster his squad.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies next year. Elsewhere, centre-back Jesus Vallejo is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 15, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing 2024 Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Alphonso Davies in 2024, according to Bild. The Canadian left-back's contract with Bayern Munich runs till the summer of 2025, but he hasn't committed his future to the club yet. The Bavarians are eager to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, but talks for an extension have hit a roadblock.

Los Blancos are eyeing the situation as a potential opportunity to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. The left-back position has been a problematic area for the La Liga giants recently. Ferland Mendy has failed to impress, and Real Madrid have already roped in Fran Garcia this summer to take the Frenchman's place.

However, Davies is a generational talent who could sort out the position at the club for a decade. The player's profile is a perfect fit for Los Blancos, who're planning to move for him next summer. Davies wants to stay with the Bundesliga giants this year and take a decision on his future in 2024.

Jesus Vallejo set to leave on loan

Jesus Valleja is set to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish centre-back has been in and out of the team since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015. With intense competition for places at the La Liga giants, the player struggled for game time last season.

Jesus Vallejo, set to leave Real Madrid on loan until the end of the season — medical tests booked at Granada.

The 26-year-old is a long way down the pecking order at Los Blancos, and his situation is unlikely to improve in the upcoming campaign. With Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez ahead of him, a move away from Real Madrid could be his best bet for regular football.

Vallejo is reportedly close to joining Granada on loan this summer, with a medical scheduled in the coming days. The Spaniard enjoyed a good run previously with the club on loan and will hope to regain his past form soon.

Carlo Ancelotti hints at tactical change for next season

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid could switch to a different system next season.

The La Liga giants lost Karim Benzema this summer, which could force them to move away from their 4-3-3 system. Recent reports have hinted that the Italian manager is considering a switch to the 4-3-1-2 formation, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes as the front two.

The change could allow Los Blancos to play Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and new signing Jude Bellingham together. The English midfielder could operate as the No. 10 in the system.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti said he will select a system his players are comfortable in.

"It could be that this year we will play with a different system. We have to find a new style, especially on the tour, which is an important part of the pre-season. The players have to feel comfortable in the system they play," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also confirmed that Camavinga will play regularly in central midfield next season, with Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy set to fight for the left-back spot.

"The idea is that Camavinga will play as an interior midfielder or as a pivot. When we have the left-back occupied with Fran Garcia or Mendy, he is not going to play there," said Ancelotti.

Camavinga played a lot of games as a full-back last season and was quire impressive.