Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing €40 million Reece James offer; club turned down Pedro Goncalves, and more - September 13, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday (September 17). Carlo Ancelotti’s team will look to extend their perfect start to their campaign, having won their first four games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offer €40 million for Chelsea full-back Reece James in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants turned down the chance to sign Pedro Goncalves this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 13, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing €40 million Reece James offer

Real Madrid are willing to offer Chelsea €40 million for the signature of Reece James next summer, according to SPORT.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who's on the wrong side of 30. Los Blancos have identified James as the perfect candidate for the job.

The Englishman has been a key figure at Stamford Bridge recently, so the Spanish giants want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, prising him away from the Blues would be no easy task. The 23-year-old is tied to the Premier League giants till 2028 and has also been handed the armband this summer to highlight his importance to the club.

The player has a market price of €65 million, although Chelsea are expected to value him a lot higher. However, Real Madrid won't pay over the odds for James, but their current proposal is unlikely to charm the London giants.

Los Blancos turned down Pedro Goncalves

Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Pedro Goncalves this summer, according to Defensa Central.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a rage at Sporting since arriving at the club in 2020. He has effectively filled the boots of Bruno Fernandes, becoming a mainstay for the Primera Liga side. The player has a release clause of €80 million in his contract, but Sporting are likely to let him go for half that price.

His agent Jorge Mendes attempted to script the player's move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with the La Liga giants in the market for a new attacker. However, Los Blancos opted to pass the offer, as they're reportedly satisfied with the options at their disposal.

Interestingly, Ancelotti has welcomed Jude Bellingham to the club this summer, and the Englishman has been in explosive form, scoring five times in four games.

Endrick wants to emulate Vinicius Junior at Santiago Bernabeu

Endrick has named Vinicius Junior among the players he looks up to at Real Madrid. The Palmeiras youngster is the next big thing in South American football and has agreed to join Los Blancos in 2024.

He told TNT Sports that he has been in touch with Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes over the summer.

“Vinícius, Rodrygo, Haaland and Bellingham. They lead a new generation of players who are going to bring us lots of joy and do amazing things of the field.

"When they came to Brazil on vacation, we were able to talk, yes. Vini explained to me what things are like there. When they tell me what Madrid is like, I can already imagine being there. I try not to think about it too much so as not to get overexcited,” said Endrick.

Endrick also spoke about the perils of elite level football, admitted that he's learning to deal with being in the limelight better.

“I thank God for the giving me the gift that I have. Although it’s true that there’s been a lot of talk about me, about 2026 (playing for Brazil at the World Cup), but I don’t listen to it.

"Before, when I was 16, I did, I listened to it all. I watched all the sports programmes, I went on social media to say what people were saying about me, and, unfortunately, I saw some people attacking me”.

He continued:

“Now I am more relaxed, I spend time with my family, and I’m only focused on doing well with Palmeiras before moving to Madrid. I want to make their fans happy; after all, I’m one of them. I’ve never hidden it”.

Real Madrid saw off stiff competition from many European sides to secure the 17-year-old’s signature.