Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Alejandro Garnacho; club offering €18 million for Kepa, and more - September 16, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of Real Sociedad's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester United strikr Alejandro Garnacho. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are willing to offer €18 million for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who's on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 16, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho, according to Fichajes.

The Argentinean rose through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester United in 2020. He exploded into the scene last season under Erik ten Hah, establishing himself as one of the game's rising talents. The 19-year-old's efforts also turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There was interest in his services in the summer, but the Red Devils moved quickly to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, Los Blancos have maintained their interest in Garnacho and are hoping to prise him away in the future. The La Liga giants are aware that it will be next to impossible to secure his signature any time soon but are willing to be patient in their pursuit.

Real Madrid's transfer chief Juni Calafat has been instructed to closely monitor the situation and explore any windows of opportunity. Los Blancos have a penchant of lapping up the best young talents in the world, and the Argentinean is next on their agenda.

There's no dearth of attacking riches at the club's disposal, with Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland among their future targets.

However, Garnacho is a generational talent that the La Liga giants are not willing to pass on. The 19-year-old remains a key figure under Ten Hag for now, and the Premier League giants will hope to hold on to him for a long time.

Los Blancos offering €18 million for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are willing to pay €18 million to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently next summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish goalkeeper moved from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season to cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is unlikely to be available for a while as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Kepa remains keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond his loan tenure. The Blues are also happy to part ways with the Spaniard for a reasonable fee. Los Blancos reckon Kepa could be a suitable cover for Courtois next season and are ready to keep him permanently.

They have already decided a fee that they're willing to pay for the 28-year-old. However, it's less than the €25 million the Blues are looking for.

Carlo Ancelotti satisfied with right-back options

Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with his options at right-back, according to Marca. Recent reports have hinted that Real Madrid are in the market for Dani Carvajal's successor.

Chelsea's Reece James has been named as the ideal candidate for the job, with Los Blancos apparently a long-term admirer of the Englishman. However, it now appears that the club have no plans to reinforce the position at the moment.

The La Liga giants are satisfied with Carvajal and also have an able deputy in Luis Vazquez. While they're both on the wrong side of 30, Madrid do have Vinicius Tobias coming up from Real Madrid Castilla.

The Brazilian is currently on loan, but his move could be made permanent if he continues to do well. With youth talents like Jesus Fortea and David Jimenez on the line, Los Blancos reckon they have little to worry about the position.