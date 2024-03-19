Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Alejandro Garnacho; club receive Joshua Kimmich boost, and more - March 19, 2024

Real Madrid remain the favourites to win the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti's team are eight points clear at the top with nine games to go, having lost just once all season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 19, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Alejandro Garnacho, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo.

The Argentinean forward has been one of Manchester United's best players this season and is a first-team regular. Garnacho has appeared 38 times this season across competitions, registering seven goals and four assists.

The 19-year-old has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. President Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of the player and is pushing for a move. He's planning to meet Garnacho next month when he visits Manchester for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City.

The Argentinean is under contract with the Red Devils till 2028, so prising him away from Old Trafford won't be easy. However, the lure of following in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo could tempt Garnacho to consider a move.

Los Blancos receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Joshua Kimmich. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the German midfielder is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kimmich's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, but he's yet to commit his future at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos are attentive to his situation as they prepare for life without Luka Modric.

The Croatian midfielder is in the twilight of his career and could be on his way this summer. Meanwhile, there remain uncertainties regarding the futures of Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos.

The La Liga giants want to rope in Kimmich to address the situation. However, the 29-year-old is also willing to consider Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and even Barcelona as his next destination.

Kimmich apparently wants to earn €10 million per year at his next club and is likely to cost €40-50 million in the summer, as per reports.

Luka Modric unsure of future

Luka Modric's future remains up in the air.

Luka Modric is unsure of his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian midfielder is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Modric has struggled for game time this season, registering 33 appearances across competitions, starting 17. Speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Los Blancos would ideally like him to stay, given his legendary status at the club. However, the 38-year-old is keen for regular football and is considering his options amidst interest in his services from the Middle East.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Modric spoke fondly of the La Liga giants and their exploits in the Champions League.

"There is no-one better. Real Madrid are the top. The top. The rest, you know, are a step below. Hala Madrid!

"When I arrived at Real Madrid, I thought I would win the Champions League once or twice, which was amazing. But I have five now. It’s really something crazy and unique," said Modric.

He continued:

"We didn’t perform well in La Liga for many seasons, but when we hear the UCL anthem the players transform, we become better. We play better. It’s difficult to explain, but we are happy that it’s like this (laughs).”

When pressed about his future, the Croatian admitted that he isn't sure if he will stay at the club beyond the summer.

"I don’t know. I don’t (if he will continue at Santiago Bernabeu)," said Modric.

Inter Miami are reportedly keen to bring Modric to the MLS this year.