Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Alphonso Davies; club not targeting new right-back, and more - December 7, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Betis on Saturday (December 9) in La Liga at the Benito Villamarin. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are atop the league table after 15 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not planning to sign a new right-back in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 7, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain interested in Alphonso Davies, as per Sport Bild. The Canadian left-back enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich in the summer but hasn’t agreed a new deal yet.

The Bavarians have offered Davies – among the finest left-backs in the world right now – a new contract worth €12 million per year. However, the 23-year-old is apparently holding out for €15 million, which would place him among the highest earners at the Allianz Arena.

That has caused talks to stall, and Los Blancos are monitoring the situation closely. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new left-back, with Ferland Mendy failing to live up to expectations. The Frenchman is expected to leave next year, so Los Blancos want Davies to take his place.

Los Blancos not targeting new right-back

Real Madrid are not planning to sign a new right-back in 2024, according to journalist Manu Amor.

It was previously believed that the La Liga giants would lay down succession plans for Dani Carvajal next summer. The Spaniard is on the wrong side of 30 and recently picked up a muscle injury.

However, Los Blancos are pleased with Carvajal and will not look to reinforce the position next year. Real Madrid are willing to rely on Lucaz Vazquez to continue to cover for his compatriot, while Nacho Fernandez also an option.

Los Blancos will extend the contract of at least one of the two veterans, who will both become free agents in the summer. The club could also call upon Vinicius Tobias from the youth team.

Steve McManaman backs Bayern Munich to win Xabi Alonso race

Xabi Alonso is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman reckons Xabi Alonso could end up at Bayern Munich.

Alonso is among the shortlisted candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The Italian's contract with Madrid expires in the summer, and he has agreed to take charge of Brazil as per UOL Esporte.

Alonso has done an exceptional job with Bayer Leverkusen this season, taking them to the top of the Bundesliga. Speaking to Betfred, McManaman said that the Spaniard fits the profile desired by Los Blancos.

“Xabi is doing really well at the moment. He’s an ex-Real Madrid player, and he knows the club inside out.

"He’s got history with the club, and he’s progressed into management, where he’s taken Bayer Leverkusen from the realms of the relegation zone last year to the top of the Bundesliga this year, and they’re yet to lose a game this season,” said McManaman.

He continued:

“Real Madrid will cast their net wide and look at managers that play the right style of football, but I think Xabi, at this moment in time, is catching the eye more than anybody else.”

McManaman also named Liverpool as a future destination for Alonso but added that the Bavarians are showing the most interest in the Spaniard.

“I know that Bayern Munich are very interested in him as well because Thomas Tuchel’s reputation there isn’t amazing. You never know what might happen, but I just know that there’s interest in Xabi.

"He may personally want the Liverpool job and wait an extra year to see if that position becomes available. It all depends on how happy his ex-clubs are with their managers at this moment in time,” said McManaman.

The Englishman concluded:

“Liverpool are incredibly happy with Jurgen Klopp, and after speaking to people at Real Madrid, I know they’re very happy with Carlo despite the rumours. If anything, it’s probably Bayern Munich who are showing the most interest in Xabi.”

Alonso has won 36 of his 58 games in charge of Leverkusen, losing 10 times.