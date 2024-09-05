Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Barcelona ace, Arsenal want Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - September 5, 2024

Real Madrid will return to action on September 14, when they face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, with two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing a move for a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 5, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Real Madrid have identified Frenkie de Jong as a possible target for next summer, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo. Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring in a fresh face to replace Toni Kroos, who retired this summer.

Trending

The Italian manager initially had his eyes on Florian Wirtz, but prising him away from Bayer Leverkusen is likely to be a costly affair. Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich and Manchester City also have their eyes on the German, forcing Los Blancos to consider alternatives.

De Jong has popped up on their radar. The Dutch midfielder hasn't been in his element in recent times, but there remains no doubts about his capabilities. The player's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026 and he could be a cheaper alternative to Wirtz.

The Catalans were ready to offload the player this summer, although a move failed to materialize. De Jong is one of the highest earners at Camp Nou, so his departure could help the club as well.

The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his contract next year, which could force Barcelona to move him on. While they would hate to strengthen a direct rival, Real Madrid could tempt them with a lucrative offer.

Arsenal want Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal have set their sights on Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Todo Fichajes. The Gunners have already improved their midfield by roping in Mikel Merino this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta is looking to add more steel to the middle of the park and has his eyes on Tchouameni. The Frenchman has been impressive since joining Real Madrid a couple of summers ago.

He remains a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans, but Arsenal are ready to try and convince Los Blancos to let him go. However, they will also face competition from Liverpool in the race for the 24-year-old.

Tchouameni has started all five games for Los Blancos this season, completing 90 minutes in all but one game. He is under contract until 2028 and has successfully replaced Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, the La Liga giants have no reason to let him go.

Los Blancos planning Rodri move in 2025

Rodri is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have made Rodri a priority target for the summer of 2025, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder has been the engine room in Pep Guardiola's midfield at Manchester City.

However, with the Spanish manager out of contract in 2025, speculation is ripe regarding Rodri's future. Should Guardiola leave the Etihad next summer, Rodri could also be on his way.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation. Club president Florentino Perez has apparently made the 28-year-old his priority target for next year. Rodri's contract with the English side expires in 2027, so the operation is likely to cost a fair fee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback