Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bayer Leverkusen full-back as Dani Carvajal replacement; club turned down chance to sign Pedri in 2018, and more - October 17, 2022

Real Madrid secured a superb 3-1 win over Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico on Sunday (October 16) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result helped Carlo Ancelotti's side usurp their arch-rivals atop the La Liga standings.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have their eyes on a Bayer Leverkusen full-back as Dani Carvajal's successor. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants reportedly turned down the chance to sign Pedri in 2018.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 17, 2022:

Real Madrid eyeing Jeremie Frimpong as Dani Carvajal replacement

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Jeremie Frimpong as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The 21-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. His steady rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Carvajal, who has enjoyed a long and fruitful run with the club. However, the Spaniard has endured fitness issues in recent years, which has impacted his performances on the pitch. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Carvajal and have their eyes on Frimpong.

The Dutchman could learn the tricks of the trade from the seasoned veteran at the Santiago Bernabeu. Frimpong's arrival would sort out the right-back position in Madrid for at least a decade. However, prising the player away from Leverkusen would be no walk on the park.

Los Blancos turned down chance to sign Pedri in 2018

Pedri failed to impress during a trial at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018.

Real Madrid turned down a chance to sign Pedri in 2018, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal. The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Barcelona recently but could have been plying his trade with Los Blancos instead. He arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as a 15-year-old for a trial.

However, cold weather stopped him from showcasing his skills in the Spanish capital. When he did get a chance, Pedri struggled in the freezing conditions and was not his usual self, prompting Real Madrid to turn him down.

The player subsequently moved to Las Palmas and a year later, joined Barcelona. With the player now one of the brightest young talents in the world, the rest, as they say, is history.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with El Clasico win

Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with his team’s performance in Sunday’s El Clasico. Real Madrid registered a dominating display, securing all three points against their bitter rivals.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti also praised Eder Militao for keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet.

“Everything, we had to play a complete game, and we did it. It's true that the start was good; we took an early lead, and we controlled it well in the second half. It was clear that Militao had to put Lewandowski under pressure; we controlled the players between the lines well with Kroos and Tchouameni,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti singled out Luka Modric for special praise and also pointed out that the substitutes helped assert his team’s dominance in the game.

“I thought about last season, that I invented something. ... and in this game, I tried not to invent and to put the players in their place. I would highlight Modric's game, who was spectacular against their midfield,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“Five changes help a lot if you have players on the bench who deserve to be in the starting eleven, but you can't put them all in. The game was about putting energy into the midfield with Valverde and waiting, and if things didn't work out, we had Rodrygo and Camavinga.”

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes scored as Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the season.

