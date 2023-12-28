Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Carlo Ancelotti renewal; Newcastle want Andriy Lunin, and more - December 28, 2023

Real Madrid remain determined to win La Liga this season after missing out last year. The Spanish giants are leading the league after 18 games, ahead of Girona on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to extend manager Carlo Ancelotti's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 28, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Carlo Ancelotti renewal

Real Madrid are ready to hand Carlo Ancelotti a new deal, according to AS. The Italian manager will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and speculation is ripe about his future.

Ancelotti has hada tremendous success during his second stint with the La Liga giants, winning the league and UEFA Champions League, among others. He remains heavily linked with the vacant position at Brazil this summer.

UOL Esporte have reported that the Italian has agreed to take charge of the Selecao in the summer. However, Ancelotti hasn't confirmed those rumours. He has always maintained that he wants to continue his association with Los Blancos.

The Italian has reportedly confided in his family that he prefers to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and believe that the club are going in the right direction under the Italian. The La Liga giants are leading the title race and qualified for the Champions League knockouts with a 100% record.

They are also expected to be in the mix for Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup. Los Blancos have dealt with multiple long-term injuries this campaign but have fared decently.

As such, the club want to reward Ancelotti's efforts by handing him an extension till 2025. Talks are expected to begin once the season resumes after the winter break.

Newcastle United want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is wanted at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United are interested in bringing Andriy Lunin to St. James' Park, according to Defensa Central.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper is least pleased with the lack of playing time at Real Madrid and wants to leave in search of greener pastures. Lunin was hoping to secure regular football this season following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury.

However, Los Blancos roped in Kepa Arrizabalaga, leaving the 24-year-old in a limbo. Newcastle are looking for a new custodian following the injury to Nick Pope and are planning to take advantage of the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lunin's contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2025, and he could be available for a nominal fee in January

Raphael Varane ready to take wage-cut to return to Santiago Bernabeu

Raphael Varane remains linked with a move away Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane is willing to take a salary-cut to secure a return to Real Madrid, according to SPORT.

The French defender left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 to join Manchester United. However, his time at Old Trafford hasn't been fruitful. This season, Varane has dropped down the pecking order behind Harry Maguire, registering 15 appearances across competitions.

The 30-year-old could look to leave in January in search of regular football. Los Blancos are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the recent injury to David Alaba. Varane has been reported as an option, but his injury woes could be a deal breaker.