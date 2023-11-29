Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Ivan Toney; club want Kepa Arrizabalaga stay, and more - November 29, 2023

Real Madrid host Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (November 29) on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all four games to qualify for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want to tie on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga down to a permanent deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 29, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move this winter.

Real Madrid are interested in Ivan Toney, according to TEAMtalk. The English striker is serving a ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting.

However he will return to action in mid-January and is expected to leave Brentford. Toney has been very impressive for the Bees, registering 68 goals in 124 outings across competitions.

Los Blancos are a little light in attack this season, following the departure of Karim Benzema over the summer. Ancelotti opted to bring in Joselu on loan, but the recent injury to Vinicius Junior has laid bare the lack of cover in attack.

Toney could be an option, should the La Liga giants feel the need to sign a proven No. 9 in January. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the 27-year-old last month, as per The Evening Standard.

Los Blancos want Kepa Arrizabalaga stay

Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are considering Kepa Arrizabalaga's permanent stay at the club, according to journalist Eduardo Inda.

The Spanish custodian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a season-long loan from Chelsea as Thibaut Courtois' replacement. The Belgian goalkeeper picked up an ACL injury in pre-season, but Kepa has done admirably in his absence.

The 29-year-old has registered six clean sheets in 13 games across competitions, but he's out with an adductor injury right now. However, he has apparently done enough to convince Los Blancos. On El Chiringuito de Jugones, Inda said that Kepa is likely to cost €25 million in the summer.

"Real Madrid is thinking about hiring Kepa permanently. He has a contract with Chelsea until 2025, and it would cost about 25 million euros," said Inda.

Kepa has previously spoken of a desire to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Carvajal hoping for Carlo Ancelotti renewal

Dani Carvajal reckons there's no one better than Carlo Ancelotti to manage Real Madrid.

The Italian manager's contract with the club expires next summer, but he hasn't been handed a new deal yet. There are contrasting claims on his future from different sources. UOL Esporte has reported that Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the Brazilian national team next summer.

Meanwhile, club insider Sergio Santos has said that Los Blancos are planning to hand the Italian a new two-year deal. Ancelotti has been very impressive for the La Liga giants and has overseen a blistering start to the season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Carvajal said that Ancelotti should stay in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu as long as possible.

"When I started, I was a stranger to him, and I fell a bit on my feet with him. I’ve spent the most time with Zizou. He never stops reinventing himself and preparing for games.

"As far as I’m concerned, let him stay as long as he and the club want him to. There are few coaches who can do better than Carlo at Real Madrid," said Carvajal.

He continued:

"We all know about the issue of coaches in the world of football. The results determine the future of the coaches. I would renew him, of course. Few can do it better than him.

"In this club, if you don’t win anything, the coach’s head rolls, and some players’ heads roll. It’s like that here and in all the big clubs."

Ancelotti has won 94 of 135 games during his second stint with Los Blancos, losing 22 times.