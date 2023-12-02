Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing January Kylian Mbappe offer, club slammed for Harry Kane decision, and more - December 2, 2023

Real Madrid will welcome Granada to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (December 2) for their upcoming game in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are at the top of the league table after 14 games this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to place their final offer for Kylian Mbappe in January. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have been told that they should have signed Harry Kane.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 2, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing January Kylian Mbappe offer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to submit their final offer to Kylian Mbappe in January, according to journalist Jorge C Picon.

The French superstar has been on the La Liga giants' radar for a while and the club have failed to sign him on two previous occasions. However, with the player's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire in just over six months, Los Blancos are planning another attempt to secure his signature.

The Parisians remain keen to keep the 24-year-old at the club, but could be powerless to stop him from going in 2024. Mbappe can negotiate a pre-agreement with foreign clubs at the turn of the year and Real Madrid are planning to present a proposal for his consideration.

However, the La Liga giants will only move ahead with their plans if the player shows a desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos slammed for Harry Kane decision by former player

Harry Kane moved to the Allianz Arena this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente believes Real Madrid made a mistake by not targeting Harry Kane this summer.

The English striker left the London side to join Bayern Munich in a deal reported to be worth £100m. Kane has hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, scoring 22 goals and setting up seven more from 18 games.

Los Blancos were looking for a new striker this summer following Karim Benzema's departure. Even though Kane was on the market, the La Liga giants opted to sign Joselu on loan. Speaking to AS, Llorente insisted that the 30-year-old would have been perfect for Real Madrid.

"He would have been ideal. He was the perfect signing for Real Madrid. He’s a phenomenon. Maybe Madrid thought they [Tottenham] were asking for too much money because of his age, but I had no doubts about his performance because I have seen him up close and I know what he is capable of. He would have been the perfect striker for Madrid," said Llorente.

Kane registered 278 goals and 68 assists from 430 games across competitions for Spurs during his time with the club.

Alphonso Davies won't move in January

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Alphonso Davies won't leave Bayern Munich in January, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian speedster's contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025 and he hasn't agreed to an extension.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Davies and are reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Ferland Mendy.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a move could materialize next summer if the 23-year-old doesn't sign a new deal.

"In January, nothing will happen. In the summer, in case Davies won’t sign a new deal at Bayern, his exit is a possibility with Real Madrid, who really appreciate him, still among the clubs interested. But he definitely won’t leave in January," wrote Romano.

Davies is among the finest left-backs in the world at the moment and has registered eight goals and 28 assists from 172 games till date.