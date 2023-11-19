Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Jeremie Frimpong; club face competition for Brazilian striker, and more - November 19, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Cadiz in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the standings and will be keen to pick up three points to pile the pressure on surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from the Premier League for a Brazilian striker.

On that note, here'sa look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 19, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to depor. The Dutch right-back has been on a sensational run with Bayer Leverkusen recently and has turned heads at clubs across the continent.

This season, Frimpong has five goals and seven assists in 16 appearances across competitions, popping up on Los Blancos’ radar.

The La Liga giants are scouting the market for a new right-back to replace Dani Carvajal, who is in the final phase of his career. Frimpong has been identified as an option.

Real Madrid are willing to offer €35 million for his services. Chelsea and Liverpool also have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

Los Blancos face competition for Brazilian striker

Real Madrid face competition from West Ham United and Newcastle United for the services of Marcos Leonardo.

The Brazilian striker has been on a roll with Santos, and his efforts have forced Los Blancos to take note. The La Liga giants are yet to sign a proper replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer.

While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are in the club’s radar, Leonardo has also emerged as a possibility recently. The 20-year-old has amassed 13 goals in 27 games for the Brazilian side this season.

The player is expected to leave in January and could be available for just €20 million. Real Madrid are eyeing Leonardo, but winning the race for his services won't be a straightforward affair.

Former player reveals Eden Hazard’s take on injury woes at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard had a nightmare run at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard blames his own efforts in training for an injury-riddled stint at Real Madrid, according to former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The Belgian forward was one of the rising stars of the world when he left the Blues to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. He had registered 110 goals and 92 assists from 352 games for the London giants.

However, Hazard’s stay with the La Liga giants would turn out to be a nightmare. He appeared just 76 times over four seasons for Los Blancos before leaving this summer, finishing with just seven goals and 12 assists.

On Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, Mikel said that Hazard tried his best to make things work, but it wasn’t to be.

"I was talking to him the other day, he said to me, 'Mikel, it's not like I was not trying.'

He said, 'When I went to Madrid, I looked at myself and was like ok let me try, let me give it a go, let me put some effort in.' But then I started getting injuries. My body couldn't take it. 'I just looked at it and was like you know what, I'm just gonna quit',” said Mikel.

Mikel also added that the 32-year-old had offers to move to the Middle East this summer but decided against it.

“He said, 'I got offers to go to Saudi Arabia, what am I going to do? I've got a lot of money right now. I don't need the money. Should I go to Saudi where I'm going to take a million a week, and then what?'

"He said to me, 'I got about two or three offers to go to Saudi.' He said, 'Mikel, I've got a lot of money',” said Mikel.

He concluded:

“He said to me, 'You know how I live my life.' I said, 'Yeah I know.' He said, 'I don't spend too much money.'

"We know he doesn't. He's not a guy who wears flashy stuff. He wears one pair of Nike trainers for a very long time. He said, 'I don't spend money, so I have money now to live with my family and to bring up (my children).'”

Hazard announced his retirement last month.