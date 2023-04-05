Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Jurgen Klopp; club in 3-horse race for Benjamin Pavard, and more - April 5, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5) to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team trail 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Jurgen Klopp as an option to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are involved in a three-way battle for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 5, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp could take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have identified Jurgen Klopp as their preferred option to replace Carlo Ancelotti should the latter leave this summer, according to Le 10 Sport via Caught Offside.

The Italian could depart the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season to take charge of the Brazilian national team. Los Blancos could also part ways with Ancelotti should he fail to meet season goals at the club.

The Spanish giants have already identified Klopp as the ideal man to take the club forward. The German has enjoyed a decent run with Liverpool since taking charge at Anfield in 2015.

He has helped the Reds break their Premier League duck, apart from winning the UEFA Champions League and other titles. He has a 59.8% win ratio with the Premier League side and could be an able replacement for Ancelotti.

Los Blancos in 3-horse race for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Manchester City and Manchester United for the services of Benjamin Pavard, according to 90 Min. The French defender has enjoyed a fruitful run with Bayern Munich since arriving in 2019. His exploits have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Ceballos, who has shown signs of regression this season. The club want to rope in a new face to take the Spaniard’s place, and Pavard is being eyed as an option. The 27-year-old’s ability to play as a centre-back also makes him an enticing prospect.

Pavard has 11 goals and 12 assists in over 150 appearances for the Bavarians but has entered the final 18 months of his contract. He could leave for the right price this summer, but Madrid will have to ward off interest from the Premier League to land their man.

Real Madrid favourites to progress to Copa del Rey final, says Xavi

Xavi reckons Real Madrid have the upper hand in Wednesday’s game.

Barcelona manager Xavi reckons Madrid are the favourites to progress to the Copa de Rey final.

Los Blancos have been on the losing side in three El Clasicos this year but have a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday. Ancelotti’s men trail 1-0 in the tie but are coming off a resounding 6-0 league win at the weekend against Real Valladolid.

Speaking in the build-up to the game against Los Blancos, Xavi said that Real Madrid have always done well in two-legged ties.

"In a two-legged tie against Real Madrid, it's always very difficult. When was the last time they lost a two-legged tie? That's why I still think they're favourites despite the 1-0 scoreline. They're currently Spanish and European champions," said Xavi.

The Spaniard went on to point out that he expects Los Blancos to be aggressive and follow their general approach.

"We're going to go out to try to dominate the game, but we know that won't be easy. We have faced them a lot, and we know them quite well. There can always be surprises, but what would surprise me is if they change their general approach," said Xavi.

He added:

"They know what they do, and they do it well. I think we'll see an aggressive Real Madrid. Remember, in the first leg, they were the better team. They're a very good team, but I think my team is well-prepared."

Wednesday’s result could have a bearing on Ancelotti’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

