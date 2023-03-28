Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Leroy Sane; Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay, and more - March 28, 2023

Real Madrid are expected to push for the La Liga title this season, despite falling 12 points behind leaders Barcelona after 26 games. Carlo Ancelotti's team have struggled recently in the league but remain standings.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Elsewhere, Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 28, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Leroy Sane, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The German forward has struggled for consistency since joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020. He has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI at the Allianz Arena and could be offloaded at the end of the season.

Los Blancos have been very attentive to his situation as they seek reinforcements in attack this summer. With Marco Asensio likely to leave and Eden Hazard no longer part of their plans, the La Liga giants want Sane at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The 27-year-old has 37 goals and 34 assists in 121 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians and remains highly regarded on the European circuit. However, a move to the Spanish capital is likely to depend on the future of Asensio at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he wants to extend his association with Real Madrid.

The Italian manager has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position in the Brazilian national team. The Selecao are yet to appoint a new manager since Tite's departure following a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The South American nation have openly declared Ancelotti as their preferred choice for the role.

The Italian is in a spot of bother at the Santiago Bernabeu right now. Los Blancos have fallen behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the league, while they are also no longer the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti's position could come under further scrutiny if the La Liga giants fail to win major silverware this season.

However, speaking recently, Ancelotti said that he wants to continue with Real Madrid.

"I want to stay at Real Madrid. I'm happy. I have said many times that I would stay at Real Madrid for the rest of my life," said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at multiple names to replace the Italian should he opt to leave this summer.

Los Blancos in talks with Brahim Diaz for extension

Brahim Diaz's future remains undecided.

Real Madrid are engaged in talks with Brahim Diaz to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder is on loan with AC Milan but is scheduled to return to Los Blancos this summer. He has been linked with a move away from the club, with recent reports citing Chelsea as a potential destination for the 24-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, adding that the Rossoneri would like to keep Diaz at the San Siro.

"There’s been a lot written about Brahim Diaz’s future, so here’s my current understanding of the situation: Real Madrid are in talks with Brahim Diaz to offer him a new long term contract, while AC Milan would love to keep him. But decisions will be made in May. I’m not aware of Chelsea interest; they already have many players in that position," said Romano.

Diaz has made 110 appearances across competitions for Milan, scoring 16 goals and setting up ten.

