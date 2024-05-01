Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, Arda Guler opens up on decision to join club, and more - May 1, 2024

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League semifinal first-leg clash on Tuesday night (April 30). Vinicius Junior scored a brace to keep the tie in the balance ahead of the return leg next week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos continue to monitor Trent Alexander-Arnold. Elsewhere, Arda Guler has opened up on his decision to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 1, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Fabrizio Romano

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English right-back will enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool this summer and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos are looking for Dani Carvajal's successor and have Alexander-Arnold on their radar.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the La Liga giants haven't initiated a move for the 25-year-old yet.

“Finally, as some fans have asked again about Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’m afraid I have no update in this moment – as I said weeks ago Real Madrid are following the situation but nothing else in terms of talks or contact so far. Let’s see what Liverpool will now do to keep a crucial player for them, a top player,” wrote Romano.

The Englishman has appeared 34 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and nine assists.

Arda Guler opens up on decision to join Los Blancos

Arda Guler arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer

Arda Guler has revealed that he has always dreamt of playing for Real Madrid. The Turkish teenager was a wanted man last summer, with Barcelona also keen on his services.

However, Guler ultimately left Fenerbahce to sign for Los Blancos. While he hasn't lived up to the billing at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, the 19-year-old remains one of the most exciting talents on the continent.

Speaking to Kafa Sports, Guler added that Luka Modric was assigned as his mentor at the club.

“When my father called me and told me that Real Madrid wanted me and were interested in me, I was very excited, very happy. It all came a little too soon for me. That’s why I was so excited. Why did I choose Madrid? From a young age, many children dream of playing for Madrid, the biggest club in the world. They are like a family and offered me a long-term project," said Guler.

"As soon as we sat down at the table, everything was decided. It was very fast. I used to watch Madrid videos on YouTube, and now I train with them. Madrid told me that (Luka) Modric would help me. I was very impressed because he’s an incredible player and he’s still an incredible player,” he added.

The Turkish attacking midfielder also outlined Carlo Ancelotti's role in convincing him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He called me three times before coming to play here, he even asked me to promise him that I would come. I address him with great respect. We talk a lot, I ask him what I can do to play more, how I can improve. We all want to play more. He gives me advice,” said Guler.

Guler could be offloaded on loan this summer, with multiple European clubs eager for his signature.

Antonio Rudiger wants Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Antonio Rudiger has given his views on Kylian Mbappe's impending move to Real Madrid.

The French superstar is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is apparently in talks to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent this summer. Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while and their efforts could finally bear fruit at the end of the season.

Speaking to Le Media Carre, Rudiger pointed out that Mbappe deserves his place with the La Liga giants.

“The best players in history have always come to Real Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world, so it would be a good match,” said Rudiger.

Mbappe has appeared 44 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, registering 43 goals and ten assists.