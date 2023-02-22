Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool prodigy; club want Atalanta starlet, and more - February 22, 2023

Real Madrid secured a stunning 5-2 comeback win at Liverpool on Tuesday (February 21) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored braces either side of an Eder Militao strike to ensure that the holders have one foot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Liverpool prodigy. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants want an Atalanta starlet. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 22, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Stefan Bajcetic, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The 18-year-old has turned heads at quite a few clubs across Europe following his good run of form with Liverpool. Apart from Los Blancos, Barcelona are also monitoring the player with interest.

The Spaniard has been a regular in midfield of late under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. He has registered one goal in 15 games across competitions for the Reds this season.

Real Madrid are expected to reinforce their midfield this summer amid the uncertain futures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Bajcetic has emerged as an option.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 18 - Stefan Bajcetic is the youngest player (18 years, 122 days) to start a @ChampionsLeague match for Liverpool. Talent. 18 - Stefan Bajcetic is the youngest player (18 years, 122 days) to start a @ChampionsLeague match for Liverpool. Talent.

The Blaugrana also have their eyes on the 18-year-old as they lay down succession plans for Sergio Busquets.

Franck Kessi’s poor run since arriving last summer also makes it imperative for Barcelona to look for a new name. Like their arch-rivals Madrid, the Blaugrana have also turned to Bajcetic, but a move away from Anfield looks unlikely for the player this summer.

Los Blancos want Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are monitoring Rasmus Hojlund with interest, according to La Repubblica via Football Italia.

The Danish striker has been a rage for Atalanta this season, registering six goals and two assists in 19 league games. Los Blancos are in the market for a new striker this summer and have set their sights on Hojlund.

Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem @NdubuezePrince5 Arsenal are preparing a bid for Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. (La Repubblica) Arsenal are preparing a bid for Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. (La Repubblica) https://t.co/4RKeZgQ9tM

With Karim Benzema in the twilight of his career, the La Liga giants are in the market for the Frenchman’s eventual replacement.

Hojlund has popped up on their radar, with the 20-year-old looking like a future superstar. The young Dane is already drawing comparisons with Erling Haaland and could be a cheaper alternative to the Norwegian. However, Real Madrid face competition from Arsenal for the player’s signature.

Carlo Ancelotti happy with Anfield win

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his team’s performance at Anfield on Tuesday. Real Madrid fought back after going 2-0 down early in the game and showed great determination to effectively seal the tie in the first leg.

Speaking after the win, Ancelotti said that he's happy that his players kept their heads cool after a horrible start.

“We really suffered at the beginning. We didn’t expect to start like that. Luckily, as is always the case, the players kept cool heads. We were very effective up front, and we created problems when we managed to avoid Liverpool’s pressing. We improved defensively,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“In the second half, the team made the difference. We played the ball out from the back better, and Vinicius, Rodrygo and Karim were very efficient. We have taken the lead in the tie, but we have to handle the second game well. Liverpool are very competitive and created a lot of problems for us at the start. It’s going to be difficult for us. It’s not over yet.”

The tactician continued:

“To win here in such a convincing manner is tough. We are satisfied with what we showed. After a difficult January, we are doing well. Now we have to be at our best. We are satisfied, and we are confident of doing well.”

The Italian also showered praise on Vinicius Junior, labeling him as the most decisive player on the planet at the moment.

“He is the most decisive player in world football. There is no other player who keeps going like he goes. I hope he can continue playing like that,” said Ancelotti.

The Brazilian has scored 18 goals and set up nine more in 35 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes