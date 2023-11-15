Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Nico Williams; Alphonso Davies focused on Bayern Munich, and more - November 15, 2023

Real Madrid have their eyes on the league as well as the UEFA Champions League this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already qualified for the knockouts and are second, behind Girona, in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies remains focused on Bayern Munich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 15, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams has admirers at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Nico Williams, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish forward is in the final year of his contract with Athletic Bilbao but hasn't signed a new deal yet. Williams has been in fine form this campaign for the Lions, registering one goal and five assists in 10 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Blancos and Barcelona are both scouting the player.

"It’s November, almost December, and nothing is agreed, so it’s a dangerous situation for Athletic and they have to be fast. Williams is out of contract at the end of the season and in January he can agree a deal for next season as a free agent. The idea was to continue on a long-term contract with a release clause of €50m, so let’s see what happens there," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"From what I’m hearing Real Madrid and Barcelona have sent their scouts to follow the player, but as of yet no one has sent a formal proposal – they know his priority is to stay at Athletic, so let’s see what happens there."

Williams rose through the ranks at San Mames and was eyed by Chelsea last summer.

Alphonso Davies focused on Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies remains a target at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies remains focussed on Bayern Munich, his agent Nedal Huoseh has confirmed.

The Canadian speedster is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, who are looking for a new left-back in 2024. The 23-year-old’s contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet.

Davies continues to be indispensable for the Bundesliga champions, registering three assists in 18 games across competition.

Recent reports have linked him with Los Blancos, who have had their eyes on the player for a while. The La Liga giants have identified him as a possible replacement for Ferland Mendy, who could leave next summer.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are already in talks with the player’s agent regarding a possible move in the summer of 2024.

However, speaking recently to Philipp Kessler, Huoseh rubbished those claims.

“That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is,” said Huoseh.

Los Blancos signed Fran Garcia to address their left-back position this summer.

Rodrygo Goes opens up on preferred position

Rodrygo Goes has struggled to get going this campaign.

Rodrygo Goes has admitted that he doesn't like playing as a No. 9.

The Brazilian has been widely used as a centre-forward this campaign by Carlo Ancelotti, who is dealing with the departure of Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid opted to rope in Joselu on loan as the Frenchman's replacement, but Ancelotti has opted to use Rodrygo in an unusual role. The Brazilian has struggled as a result, registering five goals and four assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Cadena COPE, Rodrygo sais that he prefers to operate as a playmaker or on the wings.

"It was difficult for me to play in the new position. I have adapted and now the manager gives me more freedom to go to the wing and those games have been a bit better with more freedom to play. It’s a bit tough for me to play as a striker, but if the manager thinks I can do it then I trust him and I’m going to keep doing it," said Rodrygo.

He continued:

"(I prefer playing) as a playmaker and then on the wing. it’s just I don’t like the number ‘9′ role... It’s an opportunity and an honour for me, but my characteristics don’t fit well for it. I don’t like playing with my back to goal, I like to participate in the play and as a ‘9′ you don’t get as many touches of the ball. Vini and I are adapting to the situation.”

Rodrygo signed a new deal with Los Blancos earlier this month that will keep him at the club till 2028.