Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Reece James; Manchester United looking to sign Vinicius Junior, and more - November 3, 2023

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 11 games, winning nine times. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (November 5) in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Chelsea full-back Reece James. Elsewhere, Manchester United are looking to snap up attacker Vinicius Junior from the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 3, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Reece James

Reece James (right) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Reece James, according to Team Talk. The English right-back is among the finest in Europe in his position and has been earmarked as the successor to Dani Carvajal.

Carlo Ancelotti is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old and believes he could have a similar impact to Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, prising him away from Chelsea would be no easy task.

The player is on a lengthy contract with the Blues, which runs till 2028. He has also been appointed the captain by Mauricio Pochettino this summer and is a vital figure at Stamford Bridge. James has been at the club since he was six and hasn't shown any desire to leave yet.

However, Chelsea are in transition, and unless their fortunes on the pitch improve, the Englishman could consider his future.

Manchester United looking to sign Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central.

The Brazilian is among the most dangerous forwards in the world and has been in top form for Los Blancos in recent seasons. The 23-year-old has 62 goals and 67 assists in 235 games across competitions for the La Liga giants.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Vinicius and are planning to bring him to Old Trafford. The Premier League giants have struggled due to a faltering attack and believe the Brazilian can propel them back to among the creme de la creme of European football.

They're even willing to offer him a colossal contract worth £20 million per year. However, Vinicius only signed a new deal with Real Madrid this week and is unlikely to leave anytime soon.

Jude Bellingham opens up on Los Blancos targets

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is hoping for a fruitful next five years with Real Madrid. The English midfielder joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has been a huge hit. The 20-year-old has picked up 13 goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions.

Speaking to L'Equipe after winning the Kopa Trophy, Bellingham sounded confident of achieving great things at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"In five years with Madrid, I hope to have won five Champions League titles, a European Championship and hopefully a World Cup.

"It's not that. It's true that I'm someone who wants to be as optimistic as possible, and I don't think about a game I can lose. You have to face every competition to win it because otherwise, what is the point?" said Bellingham.

He continued:

"It is very complicated to give an exact number of titles, how many here and there, I prefer to focus on playing well, and if in five years, my family is healthy and happy is the most important thing for me.

"I have to keep playing as I am doing so far because I am convinced that I can do great things."

Bellingham will likely be a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or next summer if he continues his stunning form with club and country.