Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Roberto Firmino; La Liga clubs want Mariano Diaz, and more - May 28, 2023

Real Madrid bolstered their chances of finishing second in La Liga with a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday (May 27). Carlo Ancelott’s side face Athletic Bilbao next weekend in their final game of the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have outgoing Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino on their wishlist. Elsewhere, four La Liga clubs are interested in Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 28, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Roberto Firmino, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward is all set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as a free agent. Los Blancos are in the market for an able cover for Karim Benzema and have Firmino on their wishlist.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a highly fruitful run with the Reds since arriving in 2015. Firmino has 110 goals and 79 assists from 361 games across competitions for the Premier League giants. The Brazilian is now ready to leave Anfield in search of a fresh challenge, and the La Liga giants are plotting to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are likely to offload Mariano Diaz this summer, while Eden Hazard's time at the club could also come to an end. Firmino’s arrival could help offset the departures and also provide stability in attack. The La Liga giants are heavily reliant on Karim Benzema to lead the line, and his absence due to injury this season has hurt the club.

Firmino’s arrival would help address the issue till Los Blancos target Erling Haaland in 2024 as Benzema’s eventual successor. The Brazilian’s contract situation also makes him an enticing proposition. However, Real Madrid are looking at multiple faces for the position, and there have been no talks with the player’s entourage yet.

La Liga clubs want Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Four clubs are interested in securing the services of Mariano Diaz this summer, according to Diario SPORT.

The 29-year-old is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and has struggled for first-team opportunities this season. He's not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and is expected to leave Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Despite his struggles with Los Blancos, Mariano’s stock remains high. The 29-year-old is wanted by Sevilla, Valencia, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano ahead of the summer.

The Spanish quartet have been monitoring the player for a while and are planning to approach him at the end of the season. Mariano also has admirers in the Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers keeping a close eye on his situation.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes (centre) was on fire on Saturday

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Rodrygo Goes following his exploits against Sevilla at the weekend.

The Brazilian operated in a No. 9 role in the absence of Karim Benzema and looked at home in the position. He scored a brace to help Real Madrid secure a vital win as they chase second place in the league.

Speaking after the win, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti said that Rodrygo wanted his hat-trick but was substituted to help sustain the lead.

“Rodrygo did well in the centre-forward role, and he can also play there. He has different attributes. If you can dribble through the middle, you have a better chance of scoring than if you dribble out wide.

"Because of his quality, it’s easier for him to find opportunities in this area. He doesn’t have the physicality for aerial clashes, but he has significant qualities,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Rodrygo wanted to stay on the pitch to go for a hat-trick, but I told him that we had different objectives. He wanted to score, but I didn’t want to concede a goal. We finished with four centre-backs and managed the game well.”

Rodrygo has 17 goals and set up 11 in 55 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

