Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Son Hueng-min; club face competition for Jamal Musiala, and more - September 29, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face high flying Girona at the Montilivi on Saturday (September 30) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won six and lost one of their seven league games this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants face competition from Manchester City for Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 29, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Son Heung-min, according to Fichajes. The South Korean forward has been exceptional for Tottenham Hotspur since arriving nearly a decade ago.

He has taken over the batton since Harry Kane's departure this summer and has started the season on fire. With five goals from seven games, Son has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are keen to add more firepower to their attack, having seen Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz depart this summer. Los Blancos only brought in Joselu, on loan, so their attack looks a bit light this season. The injury to Vinicius Junior has further highlighted the need for reinforcements.

Real Madrid have identified Son as an option. The South Korean is tied to Spurs till 2025 and could be available on a cut-priced deal next summer. The 31-year-old is among the finest attackers in Europe but doesn't have age on his side.

Perhaps Los Blancos would be better advised to target younger attackers like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos face competition for Jamal Musiala

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for the services of Jamal Musiala, according to Fichajes.

The German youngster is a rising star in European football, but his game time at Bayern Munich has taken a hit under Thomas Tuchel. The situation has raised questions about his future, with multiple clubs keeping a close eye on the developments.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old and harbour dreams of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Musiala fits the narrative of players the La Liga giants have targeted over the years, but Madrid face a big hurdle in the form of Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola is also interested in the playmaker and wants him at the Etihad. The German is under contract with the Bavarians till 2026 and is valued at £95 million, so prising him away won't be easy.

Eduardo Camavinga close to agreeing new deal

Eduardo Camavinga is close to agreeing a new deal with Real Madrid, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has become a vital asset for Los Blancos, which they are desperate to protect from potential suitors. The 20-year-old remains integral to the club's succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Camavinga operated as a makeshift left-back last season but has cemented a place in midfield this year.

He has become indispensable for Ancelotti, and Real Madrid are delighted with his progress. The two parties have been in talks regarding a new deal for a while, and a breakthrough has been reached.

The Frenchman has agreed an improved contract with a pay hike and a massive release clause.