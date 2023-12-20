Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Toni Kroos renewal, club want Mauro Icardi, and more - December 20, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their visit to Mendizorroza on Thursday (December 21) to face Alaves in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men arrive at the game buoyed by their 4-1 win over Villarreal from the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keen to tie Toni Kroos down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have also been heavily linked with a move for Mauro Icardi in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 20, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Toni Kroos renewal

Toni Kroos’s future remains up in the air

Real Madrid are planning to extend Toni Kroos’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS. The German midfielder’s contract with the La Liga giants is set to run out at the end of this campaign, and his future remains up in the air.

Kroos has spoken of his desire to hang up his boots at the club, and a retirement from football cannot be entirely ruled out. There has also been reports of interest in the player’s services from the Middle East.

The 33-year-old was expected to play a reduced role in the team following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, Kroos has held his own at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, helping Los Blancos deal with injuries to Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

The German midfielder has appeared 22 times already this season, 14 of which have been starts, scoring one goal and setting up five more.

He remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has already asked the veteran midfielder to postpone his retirement and prolong his stay at Real Madrid until 2025. Despite his age, Kroos has maintained his standards on the pitch and has amazed his teammates as well.

Los Blancos are also happy with the player’s efforts and want him to sign a new deal. However, there’s no rush to get the matter over the line immediately, with both parties set to take their time. Kroos is a club legend, appearing close to 450 times for the Spanish giants in his career and has been instrumental in their recent success.

Los Blancos want Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are likely to sign Mauro Icardi this season, according to Radio Marca. The Argentine striker has enjoyed an impressive resurgence following a permanent move to Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Icardi has registered 17 goals and six assists from 25 outings this season and has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants bid adieu to club legend Karim Benzema this summer and roped in Joselu on a season-long loan. The Spaniard has done a decent job so far, scoring eight times and setting up two more from 22 appearances.

However, Los Blancos apparently believe they need more firepower in their final third, and Icardi has emerged as an option. It has also been reported that the 30-year-old will be handed a €8m contract by Real Madrid.

It is important to note that Icardi’s agent recently stated that the player was in talks to sign for Los Blancos. However, the club apparently denied this rumour, as reported by MARCA.

The La Liga giants are expected to sign one of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland for the No. 9 role next summer. As such, these reports regarding Icardi should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Real Madrid monitoring Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to scout Mohamed Simakan when they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 in February, according to Fichajes. The French defender has developed in leaps and bounds since joining the Bundesliga side in 2021. This season, Simakan has appeared 25 times in all competitions, helping register six clean sheets, while also contributing two goals and one assist.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are already in the backfoot following the recent ACL injury to David Alaba. They club are also missing Eder Militao with a similar injury picked up in the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are now in their 30s and will have to be replaced soon. Simakan has emerged as an option following his assured performances with Leipzig. The La Liga giants will be monitoring the player when the two sides meet next year, ahead of a possible move next summer.