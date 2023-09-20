Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eying Takefusa Kubo return, club want Joselu stay, and more - September 20, 2023

Real Madrid lock horns with Union Berlin in their opening Champions League group stage tie on Wednesday (September 20) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to continue his blockbuster start to the new campaign by picking up a win in midweek.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not planning to bring Takefusa Kubo back to the club. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to tie Joselu down to a permanent deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 20, 2023.

Real Madrid not eying Takefusa Kubo return

Real Madrid are not planning to exercise their 50% sell-on fee option for Takefusa Kubo, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Japanese international left Los Blancos to join Real Sociedad in 2022. He gave the Santiago Bernabeu a reminder of his talents last weekend, even though he ended on the losing side. The 22-year-old toyed with Fran Garcia all night and played a part in the visitors' goal.

His efforts sparked talk of a possible return to his former hunting ground in 2024. Kubo has a €60m release clause in his contract, but Real Madrid can buy him for €30m due to the 50% sell-on option they inserted in his deal. However, Los Blancos believe Kubo's arrival will cause more problems than solve them.

He would have to compete with Rodrygo Goes for the right forward position and might not be ready to give up regular football. Kubo's presence could also hinder the development of academy stars like Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Nico Paz. However, should the Japanese continue his good form, a move in the future cannot be ruled out.

Los Blancos want Joselu stay

Real Madrid are planning to keep Joselu permanently at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish striker joined the club on a season-long loan this summer, as a short-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The 33-year-old initially struggled for chances, as Carlo Ancelotti opted to use Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes as a two-man attack.

However, the injury to Vinicius opened up a window of opportunity and Joselu has grabbed it with both hands. The veteran striker has already registered two goals and an assist so far and Los Blancos now want to sign him permanently next summer. The operation won't put a dent in their pockets and Joselu could be a fantastic squad option even after the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Eduardo Camavinga keen to learn from Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Eduardo Camavinga has been an important figure this season at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga has said that he is picking up the tricks of the trade from Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. The French midfielder has been afforded more game time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season at the expense of the veteran duo. Carlo Ancelotti has put his trust on the younger midfielders at his disposal and they haven't disappointed so far.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Camavinga also expressed a desire to win the Champions League again.

"I want to play and win the Champions League, I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been here for two years and I’ve already won the Champions League. It’s normal that people want us to win it, but it’s not always possible," said Camavinga.

Los Blancos roped in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to add to the competition in midfield. The Englishman has hit the ground running and Camavinga insisted that he enjoys a cordial relationship with the player.

"We are young and it is good for the club. We have two legends like Kroos and Modric and we have a great future. It’s a pleasure for me to play in place of Modric and Kroos, to show that I can play for them and to have the confidence of the coach," said Camavinga.

He continued:

"We youngsters have the same mentality, we like to do things together off the pitch and that helps on the pitch. I get on well with Jude, Vini, and Aurélien, who are young like me. I want to learn from everyone, especially Luka and Toni.”

Both Kroos and Modric's contracts expire at the end of this season.