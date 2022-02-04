Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Arsenal star; club interested in Rayo Vallecano ace, and more - 4 February 2022

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Club on Thursday. An 89th-minute goal from Alex Berenguer ended Carlo Ancelotti's hopes of a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan for an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in re-signing a former player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th February 2022:

Real Madrid face competition for William Saliba

Real Madrid face competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan for William Saliba, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The La Liga giants are hot on the heels of the French defender, who is currently on loan at Marseille.

Saliba joined Arsenal from St Etienne in 2019, but is yet to earn his first-team debut. The 20-year-old has spent all of his time with the north London side out on loan. The Frenchman joined Les Phoceens last summer on a temporary move, and has been outstanding so far.

Saliba has been an omnipresent figure for Marseille, having appearing 29 times this season across competitions. His steady rise has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are likely to invest in their backline this summer. The Spanish giants lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to put his trust in David Alaba and Eder Militao this season. The two men have lived up to the billing, but the Italian lacks proper backup in his squad. Saliba has emerged as a suitable option, and Real Madrid have been impressed by his skillset.

The La Liga giants have already approached the Gunners to enquire about the Frenchman's availability. The 20-year-old is valued at €30 million by the north London side. Los Blancos may have no qualms paying that amount.

However, the Spanish giants could face competition from AC Milan, Inter Milan and a host of Premier League clubs for Saliba. Meanwhile, Arsenal could also decide to keep hold of the Frenchman following his assured outings for Marseille.

Los Blancos interested in Fran Garcia

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Fran Garcia.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Fran Garcia, according to journalist Sergio Santos.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Los Blancos, but failed to break into their first team. The 22-year-old joined Rayo Vallecano on loan in 2020, and his move was made permanent last year. He has earned rave reviews with his performances this season, having started every La Liga game.

Sergio Santos @AS_SergioSantos El Madrid tiembla cada vez que Mendy se lesiona (algo que ocurre con demasiada frecuencia).



Se busca recambio de garantías y ahora mismo Fran García, del Rayo, es el mejor colocado (el Madrid tiene el 50% de sus derechos).



La idea es que Miguel Gutiérrez salga cedido. El Madrid tiembla cada vez que Mendy se lesiona (algo que ocurre con demasiada frecuencia). Se busca recambio de garantías y ahora mismo Fran García, del Rayo, es el mejor colocado (el Madrid tiene el 50% de sus derechos). La idea es que Miguel Gutiérrez salga cedido.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a backup for Ferland Mendy. The Italian is unimpressed with Miguel Gutierrez, while Marcelo is set to leave at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are worried about Mendy's injury woes, and want to bring in Garcia. The 22-year-old has a €10 million release clause, but Madrid could sign him for €5 million, as they own 50% of the player's rights.

Real Madrid face competition from Lyon for Corentin Tolisso

Real Madrid will have to ward off competition from Lyon to sign Corentin Tolisso.

Real Madrid will have to ward off competition from Lyon to sign Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are unlikely to offer the 27-year-old a new deal, so Los Blancos are planning to sign him on a Bosman move.

However, Les Gones has also joined the race for the Frenchman's services. The Ligue 1 giants are plotting a return for their former player this summer. Tolisso rose through the ranks at Lyon, appearing 160 times for the club, before joining Bayern Munich in 2017.

