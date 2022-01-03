Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition from Barcelona for Bayern Munich defender; club keeping tabs on Portuguese midfielder, and more - 3 January 2022

Real Madrid remain atop the La Liga table despite a disappointing 1-0 loss at Getafe on Sunday. Los Blancos have lost just twice in 20 games in the league this season, winning 14 so far. They lead second-placed Sevilla, who have two games in hand, by eight points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could face competition from Barcelona for a Bayern Munich defender. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping tabs on a Benfica midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd January 2022.

Real Madrid face competition from Barcelona for Niklas Sule

Real Madrid face competition from Barcelona for the signature of Niklas Sule, according to El Nacional. Los Blancos are looking to sign a central defender, and have their eyes on the Bayern Munich star. However, the 26-year-old is also attracting attention from Barcelona.

Sule has developed in leaps and bounds since joining Bayern Munich in 2017. The German has been an omnipresent figure under Julian Nagelsmann this season. However, his current deal expires this summer, and Real Madrid are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move.

Los Blancos are tipped to bolster their backline this summer. Real Madrid lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, but only signed David Alaba on a free move. Even though their backline has performed admirably, the La Liga giants want to add more steel to their defence.

Sule has emerged as an option, and Real Madrid are enticed by the fact that he could be available for free. However, Barcelona are ready to spoil the party.

A Bosman move for the German would suit the Blaugrana, who are experiencing financial difficulties. Apart from the La Liga duo, Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring the 26-year-old with interest.

Los Blanco keeping tabs on Florentino Luis

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Casemiro, who is expected to leave the club this year. The La Liga giants have turned their attention to Luis.

The Portuguese is currently on loan with Getafe, but has struggled to nail down a place in their starting eleven. As such, Real Madrid might not initiate a move for the player just yet, despite having an interest in him.

Los Blancos are not convinced he has the potential to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu, and might turn to alternate targets instead.

Real Madrid willing to let Isco join Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid are ready to let Isco join Spurs.

Real Madrid are ready to let Isco join Tottenham Hotspur, according to TBR Football via Sunday People. The Spaniard is in the final six months of his current deal with Los Blancos, who are not eager to extend his stay at the club.

Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Isco this month. Los Blancos are planning to contact Spurs in the coming weeks to discuss his possible move. Isco is willing to leave, but wants to assess his options before coming to a decision.

