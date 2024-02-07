Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Leny Yoro, club can sign Miguel Gutierrez for €8m, and more - February 7, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing for their top-of-the-table clash with Girona in La Liga on Saturday, February 10. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race with 58 points after 23 games, two points ahead of second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition from Liverpool for the services of Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants can sign Miguel Gutierrez for just €8m this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 7, 2024.

Real Madrid face competition for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid will face competition from Liverpool as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their plans to sign Leny Yoro, according to SPORT.

The La Liga giants are looking to take the Lille defender to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. Yoro was initially a target for 2025, but the recent injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba have hinted at an urgent need for defensive reinforcements.

Yoro is valued at €60m by Lille, and Real Madrid are now planning to move for him at the end of this season. However, Liverpool also have their eyes on the 18-year-old, who has already appeared 26 times across competitions for the French side.

With Virgil van Dijk on the wrong side of 30 and showing signs of regression, the Merseyside club have turned to Yoro. Bayern Munich are also in the race, meaning the French defender could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

Los Blancos can sign Miguel Gutierrez for €8m

Miguel Gutierrez could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid can sign Miguel Gutierrez for a nominal fee this summer, according to MARCA.

The Spanish left-back left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022 to join Girona in a €4m move. He has been a rage with the Catalan side this season, registering one goal and five assists from 27 outings across competitions. The 22-year-old's efforts haven't skipped the attention of his former side, who have a €8m buyback option for the player.

The left-back position remains an area of concern for Los Blancos, with Ferland Mendy failing to impress. Los Blancos have identified Alphonso Davies as his ideal replacement, but the Canadian could end up signing a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Even if he does agree to leave, Davies could cost at least €50m. Gutierrez could be a cheaper as well as more attainable option for the La Liga giants.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid, says former player

Kylian Mbappe is likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year

Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according to former PSG defender Laure Boulleau.

The French superstar's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already stated that Mabppe is locked in talks with Los Blancos regarding a move this summer.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have twice failed in their previous attempts to secure his services. However, they could be third time lucky this year as a Bosman move at the end of the season looks a real possibility.

Speaking on Canal Football Club, Boulleau stated that there's already belief inside PSG that Mbappe will leave.

"We have the impression that we have already lived this soap opera. In previous years I didn't get too much information, but now I've been told that his signing for Madrid is a done deal. I tell myself that there is a possibility that he could renew. Mbappe also loves his club and has respect for it, so he advocates waiting for his decision as adults," said Boulleau.

Mbappe could be Karim Benzema's successor at Real Madrid.