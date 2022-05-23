Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos forced to alter summer plans; club face Atletico Madrid competition for Leicester City defender, and more - 23 May 2022

Real Madrid are likely to make a few upgrades to their squad ahead of the new season. The Spanish giants have already won La Liga this season and now have their eyes on the UEFA Champions League. They play Liverpool in the final in Paris on May 28.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the La Liga giants have been forced to alter their summer plans. Elsewhere, Los Blancos face competition from Atletico Madrid for a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23 May 2022:

Real Madrid forced to alter summer plans, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid have been forced to alter their plans after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was very close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu before doing a U-turn and extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Blancos were previously targeting three players this summer.

"What a saga this has been, but from Mbappe and PSG’s point of view, it has come to a happy end. The France international has committed his future with a new contract keeping him in Paris until 2025. The effects on the rest of the transfer window could still be significant," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"For sure, Real Madrid will change their plan because the initial idea was to complete the team with Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and a left back (priority to Fran Garcia’s return), nothing else."

Romano added that manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez will meet this week to chalk out the club's summer plans.

"Now the strategy is to consider investing in other positions as well, such as for the midfield. Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has been discussed internally at Real Madrid for months, and I’ve also previously revealed Liverpool’s interest in the player."

Romano continued:

"As for alternatives to Mbappe up front, Mohamed Salah has not had direct contact with Real Madrid as of today, and his departure in the summer is not considered easy, while Sadio Mane is still waiting for a meeting with Liverpool before discussing the future. This week, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez will have direct contact to plan for the future."

Los Blancos face Atletico Madrid competition for Caglar Soyuncu

Caglar Soyuncu could depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of Caglar Soyuncu, according to The Daily Mail. The Turkish centre-back will enter the final year of his contract with Leicester City this summer. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the player ahead of the new season.

Ancelotti is likely to welcome Antonio Rudiger to his roster this summer. However, the Italian could be open to adding more options at the back, with Soyuncu capable of pushing Eder Militao and David Alaba.

However, Atletico Madrid are the frontrunners for the Turkish international’s signature, having monitored the player for the last four years. Soyuncu has made 123 appearances across competitions for Leicester. However, he has started on the bench in his last five outings, prompting speculation of his departure this summer.

Hugo Sanchez opens up on Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes family or political issues could be behind Kylian Mbappe's decision not to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman was largely expected to join the La Liga giants this summer but opted to stay in Paris.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe: “I would like to sincerely thank Real Madrid… I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution.



“I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final. At my home.” Kylian Mbappe: “I would like to sincerely thank Real Madrid… I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution.“I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final. At my home.” https://t.co/naxFuRgQN4

Speaking recently, Sanchez said that it was impossible to say no to Los Blancos.

"I still struggle to know if he really said no or really said 'I'd better go and wait'. Saying no to Real Madrid is impossible, you can't say no to Real Madrid. I think there have been extra-sporting things; it could be family or political issues. Financially, having 100 or 150 does not make that much difference, but I think that will not have influenced his decision, being at Real Madrid or PSG he was going to earn a lot of money; he is a player to be at the highest level for 10 or 12 years," said Sanchez.

