Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos frustrated with Karim Benzema attitude; Fabrizio Romano updates on Eden Hazard situation, and more - November 9, 2022

Real Madrid remained second in La Liga this week, five points behind Barcelona in first place - who have played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti's wards next face Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (November 10) in La Liga after losing 3-2 at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are frustrated with Karim Benzema's recent attitude. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 9, 2022"

Real Madrid frustrated with Karim Benzema attitude

Karim Benzema has struggled with injuries this season.

Real Madrid are unimpressed by Karim Benzema’s recent attitude, according to Sport via The Real Champs.

The La Liga giants have a difficult run of form in recent games, which has seen them drop down to second in the league. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have won one, lost two and drawn one of their last four games across competitions. The Frenchman has missed three of those games with injuries, including both defeats.

The 34-year-old has reportedly decided not to take any risks with the World Cup just around the corner. Benzema has missed quite a few games this season with muscle fatigue problems and now wants to reach the World Cup in impeccable physical form.

Los Blancos are least pleased with his decision, given that the team have missed him dearly. The Frenchman has been integral to the club’s recent success and without him, Ancelotti’s team have suffered in the final third.

Benzema has appeared 12 times this season across competitions, scoring six goals and setting up one more. He's now unlikely to be available for the next game against Cadiz as well. Another defeat this week could be a severe blow to Madrid's hopes of defending their La Liga title.

Benzema has missed eight games for Madrid this season and hasn't started since the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on October 19.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Eden Hazard situation

Eden Hazard is yet to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Eden Hazard wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at Real Madrid since arriving in 2019 from Chelsea and is a peripheral figure at the club. Recent reports have hinted that the La Liga giants are looking to offload him in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Blancos want to keep their squad intact till the end of the season.

“There’s been fresh speculation over Eden Hazard’s future at Real Madrid, with sources in Spain saying the club want to offload the Belgian,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, Hazard always wanted to stay at Real Madrid, so it’s about his position and not just Real Madrid’s position. At the moment, it’s quiet situation as Real also stated that they want to keep current squad until the end of the season.”

Romano also attempted to provide his opinion on Hazard’s struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think he was amazing at Chelsea because he was the main star, at Real Madrid is different among many players, and I think that’s why he has not looked like the same player,” wrote Romano.

The Belgian has made six appearances across competitions this season and has scored one goal.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Monday's defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he wasn't surprised by Rayo Vallecano's efforts on Monday night. Real Madrid ended their unbeaten run in the league at Estadio de Vallecas this week, going down 3-2.

Speaking to Movistar Plus after the game, Ancelotti admitted that the hosts were better than his team.

“I wasn’t surprised because we all know how they play, they were better and more precise than us today and it’s a well-deserved win for them,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to add that his wards were overwhelmed by Vallecano and lost too many battles on the pitch.

“We lost too many challenges. They were overwhelming. It doesn’t matter if you have more quality if your rivals have more intensity than you. I think we started the season well but the team has felt the exhausting schedule ahead of the World Cup.”

Los Blancos have won ten of their 13 games this season in La Liga.

