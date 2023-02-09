Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos handed Kylian Mbappe lifeline; Lazio man wants Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - February 8, 2023

Real Madrid will travel to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday (February 8) to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the favourites to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been handed a lifeline in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, a Lazio midfielder wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 8, 2023:

Real Madrid handed Kylian Mbappe lifeline

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with an exit from Paris.

Real Madrid could have the chance to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lose to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and are undeterred by their failure to secure his signature last summer. There are reports that the 24-year-old remains unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe will enter the final year of his contract with the Parisians this summer. If the French giants refuse to let him leave this year, he will be able to agree a pre-contract with Los Blancos next January.

The 24-year-old is among the best players in the world right now, and Real Madrid could be eager to welcome him with open arms should the opportunity arise.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants Santiago Bernabeu move

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 27-year-old has been quite impressive for Lazio over the years and is enjoying another fruitful season with the club from Rome. The Serbian has recorded six goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions this season for the Serie A side.

afcstuff @afcstuff Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will leave Lazio due to his ‘desire to try a new experience’, with his decision now ‘irreversible’. Arsenal ‘remain the favourite destination’ of the player & they have ‘taken the most convinced steps’ in signing him. [#afc Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will leave Lazio due to his ‘desire to try a new experience’, with his decision now ‘irreversible’. Arsenal ‘remain the favourite destination’ of the player & they have ‘taken the most convinced steps’ in signing him. [ @CorSport via @Sport_Witness 🚨 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will leave Lazio due to his ‘desire to try a new experience’, with his decision now ‘irreversible’. Arsenal ‘remain the favourite destination’ of the player & they have ‘taken the most convinced steps’ in signing him. [@CorSport via @Sport_Witness] #afc https://t.co/mlOktXzPUd

However, his contract expires next year, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. Milinkovic-Savic wants to leave in search of a new challenge and has his eyes on joining Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are expected to push for midfield reinforcements this summer to address the uncertain future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Los Blancos have set their sights on Jude Bellingham, and there’s likely to be an intense battle for the Englishman’s signature. Milinkovic-Savic could be an alternative for Real Madrid to consider. However, the 19-year-old Bellingham remains a priority for Los Blancos, so a move for Milinkovic-Savic looks unlikely.

Hugo Sanchez gives advice to Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been impressive for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has drawn parallels between himself and Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian is the most fouled players in La Liga this season, suffering 79 fouls so far this season. While he has also been accused of provoking his opponents, the 22-year-old has found an ally in Sanchez.

Speaking on El Partidazo, as cited by Marca, Sanchez has said that the insult from the opposition made him feel important.

“The more they insulted me, the more important I felt, because they were looking at me. Instead of getting annoyed or nervous, it inspired me. That's what happens with Vinicius. What he has to do is feel important because he's being noticed,” said Sanchez.

He continued:

“And the feeling that Vinicius gives is what I made all of you feel, that when the ball came to me you sighed in fear and thought: 'This one's going in'. What he has to do is defend with his skill but in a way that doesn't affect him with yellow cards, and when he complains to the referee that it's a request for protection, as we all want.”

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy



The second-most fouled player? Neymar with 59. [ Vinícius Júnior has been fouled 79 times in La Liga this season, the most in Europe's top 5 leagues.The second-most fouled player? Neymar with 59. [ @marca Vinícius Júnior has been fouled 79 times in La Liga this season, the most in Europe's top 5 leagues.The second-most fouled player? Neymar with 59. [@marca] https://t.co/Zw8AzC20EL

The Mexican pointed out that defenders fear Vinicius and become desperate whenever he gets the ball.

"Strikers do the most difficult thing in football, which is to build and score goals; the easiest thing is to defend, to kick you and prevent them from scoring goals. Both Vinicius and I do damage, and that's why there's that feeling of fear every time Vinicius gets the ball, and that makes the defenders desperate,” said Sanchez.

He added:

“I also made the defenders desperate because they would kick me, and from time to time, I would kick them back, and when I scored a goal, I would go and celebrate in their face.”

Vinicius has amassed 13 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes