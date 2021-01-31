Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos hope to snatch Mbappe from Liverpool's radar, winger to be sold this summer and more - 30 January 2021 

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Levante earlier this afternoon after losing Eder Militao early in the game to a red card.

Los Blancos have been underwhelming for significant parts of the season as they see themselves seven points behind fierce rivals Atletico Madrid with two extra games played.

Zinedine Zidane and co., as they do every alternate transfer window, may look to bolster their squad with a host of players in the summer. With the January trading period set to slam shut, the hierarchy will be aiming to work on big-money moves later on.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continue to rob the headlines, and on that note, we bring you the latest rumours surrounding Real Madrid as on January 30.

Real Madrid to step up interest in Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is of massive interest to Liverpool and Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to step up their interest in Kylian Mbappe and beat Liverpool to the forward this summer, as per reports from FourFourTwo.

Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes expires in 2022, and while Paris Saint-Germain are trying to tie him down to a new deal, they could cash in on him.

Mbappe has wished to play for Real Madrid as reported widely, but Liverpool are also in the hunt for him.

❗️| Real Madrid will make a move for Kylian Mbappé this coming summer.@marca [🥈] pic.twitter.com/myaoKDwEbn — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 30, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino notified that Mbappe will remain at PSG amid varied interest. He said:

"There are a lot of rumors, but I think he will be at PSG for many years to come, and that's the club's hope. We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision, but he seems happy and very committed to his project."

Vinicius to be involved in deal for Mbappe

Vinicius Jr. is set to be used as makeweight for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid could use Vinicius Jr. as a makeweight to complete their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

The La Liga champions are poised to fight tooth and nail for their prime target, who has less than 18 months left on his contract. Since PSG are demanding more than £130 million, Madrid could offer Vinicius plus cash for the Frenchman.

Mbappe, as mentioned earlier, is also linked with a move to Liverpool.

Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in Facundo Pellistri

If reports from the Daily Express are to be believed, arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are targeting Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri.

The 18-year-old was signed from Penarol, and has grown through the ranks in the youth level. He is set to join Deportivo Alaves on loan, but Real Madrid and Barcelona may want to lure him after his potential tenure in Spain.

