Twitter explodes Levante record stunning comeback victory against 10-men Real Madrid

A short-staffed Real Madrid side lost even more ground in the title race after they were pipped 2-1 by Levante at home. The visitors came from behind against Los Blancos courtesy of goals from Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti either side of half-time.

Eder Militao was rewarded with a start, but the young defender received his marching orders in the ninth minute of the game and as a result, Real Madrid were on the back foot immediately.

However, Marco Asensio opened the scoring just four minutes later with a blistering run and finish across the Levante backline.

Levante stage stunning comeback victory against Real Madrid

Levante's talisman Morales restored parity by making an extremely difficult volley look easy from inside the box. Real Madrid's defenders were caught napping again while defending crosses when Roger had all the time in the world to control Enis Bardhi's cross and help it past Thibaut Courtois for the matchwinning goal.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper came to his side's rescue once though, having saved Roger's penalty moments before the goal. Los Blancos remain seven points off Atletico Madrid and face a massive battle to retain their La Liga crown.

On that note, here are the best tweets from their damaging defeat in La Liga.

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante twitter reactions

Esta liga ya solo la puede perder el Atlético de Madrid . A 7 puntos está ya el Real Madrid con 2 partidos más (podrían ser 13) y a 10 el Barcelona con 1 partido más (podrían ser 13). — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) January 30, 2021

Real Madrid are beaten 2-1 at home by Levante 😳 pic.twitter.com/WTZHcDMLnI — Goal (@goal) January 30, 2021

FT: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante



Atletico Madrid are seven points clear in first place—with two games in hand 😳 pic.twitter.com/117gPEG6b4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2021

2021 would be better than 2020 they said. pic.twitter.com/earvtub4VR — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) January 30, 2021

Eder Militao has been SENT OFF 8 minutes in to Real Madrid's game at home to Levante...



He obviously just wants to get to Anfield as soon as he can? 😬 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 30, 2021

It was WRONG to send off Eder Militao, according to Andujar Oliver ❌https://t.co/ue4btfxO5Q pic.twitter.com/KKT8guF3SH — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 30, 2021

Woke up late, saw Eder Militao was red-carded in the first 10 minutes...



Another day being a Real Madrid fan in the 2020-21 season 😂 — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) January 30, 2021

Kroos with a filthy pass. Shades of Rui Costa -> Sheva vs Real Madrid 2003.



We don't get to see Asensio -- or anyone -- on a break like that often. Nice finish. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 30, 2021

ℹ Hazard, Benzema and Asensio have started three of the last four games. With them in the eleven, Real Madrid averages almost one more goal per game. #rmlive 📊



— AS — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) January 30, 2021

Marco Asensio was Real Madrid's most dangerous forward in the first half. Hope that continues for him. The talent is not in question, just the consistency. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) January 30, 2021

Jose Luis Morales highlight reels on YouTube could convince you he’s the best footballer of all time. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 30, 2021

He played his first professional football game aged 25. He's been banging them in ever since, El Comandante Jose Luis Morales doesn't do tap ins! https://t.co/yonO2zbAzx — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) January 30, 2021

José Luis Morales brings Levante level against 10-man Real Madrid with this absolute stunner 🎯



🎥 @PremierSportsTV pic.twitter.com/mRLpsZmYpW — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 30, 2021

2 - @LevanteUDen captain José Luis Morales 🇪🇸 is one of the two players to have scored in different @LaLigaEN games against Real Madrid since the start of 2020, after Joselu Mato 🇪🇸 for Alavés. Major. pic.twitter.com/xwogl9xaW6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 30, 2021

It's been a wild first half in Madrid 👀



9' - Militao sees 🔴

13' - Asensio puts Los Blancos in front 🤜

32' - Levante level with a stunning goal 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eMxd1yZkX5 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 30, 2021

📸 - Lots of noise coming from the stands and bench, but the referee does not go to the screen to check. pic.twitter.com/AU70GA2mmV — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 30, 2021

VAR gives a pen but Vinicius touched the ball first, no? #RMALEV pic.twitter.com/p92rvp2raF — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) January 30, 2021

Madrid players telling ref to have another look at the TV. Ramos shouting at him from up in stands too. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 30, 2021

Very good save by Courtois, still not a great penalty by Roger. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 30, 2021

What a save from Courtois🧤 pic.twitter.com/wcFyfgCiNN — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2021

Woah, great penalty stop by Thibault Courtois. Levante was threatening to take the lead against Real Madrid#LaLiga — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 30, 2021

Thibaut Courtois rightfully sits on the best GK’s in the world table, lost count how many times he’s saved Real Madrid. — TC. (@totalcristiano) January 30, 2021

Sacking Zidane will certainly not help some of these guys who lack basic football IQ — Ryan. (@Rygista) January 30, 2021

That’s the level Barcelona and Real Madrid find themselves at right now. Upsets against Levante or Granada can’t come as a surprise anymore. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 30, 2021

Real Madrid are trying to keep their league season alive with a front three of Mariano, Arribas and Vinicius. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 30, 2021

It's frustrating how many times Vinicius has given up possession on a simple pass this season. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) January 30, 2021

Roger makes amends for penalty miss by firing home in the 78th minute. Real Madrid 1-2 Levante — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) January 30, 2021

Golazo ante Real Madrid. Roger Martí registra 7 GOLES en sus últimos 10 partidos disputados con Levante. REFERENTE. pic.twitter.com/FHIJy5ysIQ — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) January 30, 2021

Roger Martí gives Levante the lead against Madrid with a beauty! 🔥



A great short corner routine finishes with a flick up and volley as the striker puts his earlier penalty miss out of his mind 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yFaJyToirO — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 30, 2021

2-1 Levante! Roger makes amends by smashing home, after short corner routine opens up Madrid. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 30, 2021

spain but the s is silent pic.twitter.com/LI0epVxLX8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2021

