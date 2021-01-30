Twitter explodes Levante record stunning comeback victory against 10-men Real Madrid

A short-staffed Real Madrid side lost even more ground in the title race after they were pipped 2-1 by Levante at home. The visitors came from behind against Los Blancos courtesy of goals from Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti either side of half-time.
Eder Militao was rewarded with a start, but the young defender received his marching orders in the ninth minute of the game and as a result, Real Madrid were on the back foot immediately.
However, Marco Asensio opened the scoring just four minutes later with a blistering run and finish across the Levante backline.
Levante stage stunning comeback victory against Real Madrid
Levante's talisman Morales restored parity by making an extremely difficult volley look easy from inside the box. Real Madrid's defenders were caught napping again while defending crosses when Roger had all the time in the world to control Enis Bardhi's cross and help it past Thibaut Courtois for the matchwinning goal.
The Real Madrid shot-stopper came to his side's rescue once though, having saved Roger's penalty moments before the goal. Los Blancos remain seven points off Atletico Madrid and face a massive battle to retain their La Liga crown.
On that note, here are the best tweets from their damaging defeat in La Liga.
Real Madrid 1-2 Levante twitter reactions
Published 30 Jan 2021, 22:57 IST