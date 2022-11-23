Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify 3 alternatives to Borussia Dortmund midfielder; club interested in Juventus forward, and more - November 22, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind league leaders Barcelona after 14 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side have also reached the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified three alternatives to a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Juventus forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 22, 2022:

Real Madrid identify three alternatives to Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at clubs around Europe.

Real Madrid have identified three alternatives to Jude Bellingham, according to Team Talk. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a priority target for Los Blancos in the summer of 2023. With both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the final phase of their careers, Los Blancos want to rope in Bellingham.

However, the La Liga giants are aware the Englishman could ignite a bidding war for his signature next year. Prising him away from the Bundesliga side can also be a costly affair. As such, Real Madrid want to keep their options open and have shortlisted three other candidates for the role.

A standout performance from Jude Bellingham. Dortmund planning for a summer 2023 departure. Liverpool and Real Madrid are the frontrunners but it's an open race. Erling Haaland has already told him to join Manchester City. Chelsea also in the race and they want Declan Rice, too.

Youri Tielemans is one of the names on that list, with the Belgian in the final year of his contract with Leicester City. The 25-year-old could be available on a Bosman move next summer, which would suit the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos also have their eyes on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serb has been a consistent performer for Lazio over the years and looks ready to take the next step in his career. The third name in the mix is Enzo Fernandez, who has earned rave reviews with his performances for Benfica.

Los Blancos interested in Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The La Liga giants remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 to offset the injury woes of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has suffered with fitness issues this season, and his absence has hurt the club as well. Los Blancos have identified Vlahovic as a candidate to eventually replace the 34-year-old.

The 22-year-old has endured a mixed season with Juventus, scoring seven times in 15 games. The Serb has a long future ahead of him, so Madrid reckon he could realise his potential at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, prising him away from Turin would be no easy task.

Los Blancos might have to include a few players in any offer to convince the Bianconeri to part ways with their prized asset.

Aurelien Tchouameni explains why he chose Los Blancos

Aurelien Tchouameni has effortlessly slipped into Casemiro's shoes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that Liverpool were interested in his signature this summer.

The 22-year-old joined Madrid from Monaco this summer and has hit the ground running. He has made 18 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions this season and is currently with the France team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by Managing Madrid, Tchouameni said that he had discussions with the Reds regarding a possible move this summer.

"The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool. There were some discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid came in I decided on my future," said Tchouameni.





"I didn't hesitate for a second. I told my agent: bring me to Real Madrid". Aurelien Tchouaméni confirms: "The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool. There were discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid entered, my mind was made up", tells Le Parisien.

The Frenchman added that as soon as the La Liga giants came calling, he asked his agent to do everything possible to make a move materialise.

“I didn’t doubt it for a single second. I told my agent to do everything possible to go to Real Madrid.. It was Real Madrid and nobody else. It’s the biggest club in the world, the history of your sport, there’s nothing better," said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has become an omnipresent in Ancelotti's team this season.

