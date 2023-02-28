Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Jude Bellingham alternative; Kylian Mbappe yet to decide future, and more - February 27, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face arch rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on March 2. Carlo Ancelotti’s men trail the Blaugrana by seven points in the La Liga title race after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Newcastle United midfielder as a possible alternative to Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is yet to decide his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 27, 2023:

Real Madrid identify Jude Bellingham alternative

Bruno Guimaraes has gone from strength to strength since arriving at St. James’ Park.

Real Madrid have identified Bruno Guimaraes as the ideal alternative to Jude Bellingham, according to Defensa Central via Caught Offside. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their midfield this summer amid the uncertain futures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both players are in the final phase of their career and will become free agents this summer.

The La Liga giants have already identified Bellingham as the ideal candidate to take the club forward. However, there’s expected to be a melee for the 19-year-old’s signature at the end of the season. Apart from Real Madrid, Liverpool are keen on the player, while Borussia Dortmund are also determined to keep him at the club.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Bruno Guimaraes was the most accurate passer (92%) to play at least 45 minutes, won more total duels (9/14) and suffered more fouls (3) than any other player for either Newcastle United or Manchester United.



He’ll be back. #EFLCup Bruno Guimaraes was the most accurate passer (92%) to play at least 45 minutes, won more total duels (9/14) and suffered more fouls (3) than any other player for either Newcastle United or Manchester United.He’ll be back. #NUFC 🇧🇷 Bruno Guimaraes was the most accurate passer (92%) to play at least 45 minutes, won more total duels (9/14) and suffered more fouls (3) than any other player for either Newcastle United or Manchester United.He’ll be back. #NUFC #EFLCup https://t.co/NrvI6hM89V

The Spanish giants are keeping their options open if they miss out on Bellingham and have zeroed in on Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining Newcastle United last season.

He has registered four goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions for the Magpies this season. While Newcastle want him to stay, the player could be tempted by a Santiago Bernabeu move.

Kylian Mbappe yet to decide future

Kylian Mbappe’s future is not settled yet.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future, according to L’Equipe via AS.

The Frenchman was close to joining Real Madrid last summer before performing a U-turn in the eleventh hour. The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a two year deal with the option for another year and continues to impress this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erling Haaland wishes Kylian Mbappe played for Norway Erling Haaland wishes Kylian Mbappe played for Norway 😅 https://t.co/SUQXf7jmyg

Los Blancos remain interested in the player, despite burning their hands in their attempts to sign him last summer. The La Liga giants are intrigued by the player’s contract situation. Mbappe has the option to activate a third year of his contract, but must do so before July. As of now, the player hasn’t activated the clause yet, amid reports of his departure from the club.

If he continues to stall that, the player could be available on a cut-price deal this summer or on a Bosman move next year.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Alvaro Rodriguez future

Alvaro Rodriguez is tipped to have a great future.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Alvaro Rodriguez will be a part of the first-team squad next season. The Uruguayan forward recently broke into Real Madrid’s starting XI and has been a revelation.

He already looks like the next big talent to come out of Real Madrid’s Castilla. The 19-year-old is expected to be heavily involved with Los Blancos between now and the end of the season.

B/R Football @brfootball



It was only his second La Liga appearance. 18-year-old Álvaro Rodríguez's first Real Madrid goal is an 85th-minute equalizer in the Madrid derbyIt was only his second La Liga appearance. 18-year-old Álvaro Rodríguez's first Real Madrid goal is an 85th-minute equalizer in the Madrid derby 🌟It was only his second La Liga appearance. https://t.co/Zt9kVzXjAS

After the draw against Atletico Madrid, where Rodriguez came off the bench to score a late equaliser, Ancelotti was full of praise for the youngster.

“Next season, he will be in the first team, because he has a quality that few others have. His age, his height, he’s powerful, he keeps the ball and he’s formidable with his head. In this last stretch of the season, we will evaluate whether we need him, which I think we do,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“I think he can combine the two (play with Castilla). We’re going to manage him well with Raul. I’ll talk to him. He has shown all his quality in the little time he has played.”

The Spaniard has made three appearances for the La Liga giants’ senior side this season, registering a goal and an assist.

