Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Manchester City attacker as Kylian Mbappe alternative; Eden Hazard wants to stay, and more - 25 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool in Paris this weekend in the UEFA Champions League final. It will be a rematch of the pair's 2018 showdown, which Madrid won 3-1 to win their 13th title in the competition.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Manchester City attacker as the ideal alternative to Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard has revealed that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid identify Raheem Sterling as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid have identified Raheem Sterling as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca via The Daily Star. The La Liga giants received a huge setback last week when the Frenchman opted to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Los Blancos have moved quickly to identify Sterling as an alternate target.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, who could leave the Etihad this summer after falling out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola. Real Madrid are willing to take advantage of the situation and want to add the 27-year-old to their roster. The La Liga champions are willing to pay €59 million for his signature.

Eden Hazard wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has expressed a desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer. The Belgian has endured a difficult time since joining Real Madrid in 2019. He has suffered a slew of injuries and has been linked with a move away from the club.

However, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Hazard said that he is determined to come good with Los Blancos.

“The coach knows that I still have two years here. The first three years have not gone well. I want to show everyone what I can do. I am focusing on Saturday - the Champions League final against Liverpool - and continue my preparation for the season that's coming,” said Hazard.

The Belgian added that he has always dreamt of playing for the La Liga champions.

“I'm still in my dream, I've always dreamed of this. My life goal has been to play here. My family has always been happy here, (and) even now they are. I feel good; the operation went well. Everyone knows I needed it; I was lucky to be able to do it. I'm (back) just in time for the Champions League final,” said Hazard.

Since his arrival in 2019, the Belgian has managed only 66 appearances across competitions.

Jordan Henderson sends warning to Los Blancos

Jordan Henderson is desperate to win another Champions League/

Jordan Henderson has warned Real Madrid that they would face a different Liverpool side this weekend. Los Blancos got the better of the same opponents in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

Speaking to The Guardian, Henderson, 31, said that the Reds have grown as a team since that game.

“I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Real Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we've grown since then. New players have come in; we've been successful; we've had bad moments as well within that period, and all of that you learn from. I definitely feel this is a different team to what Real Madrid faced a few years ago,” said Henderson.

The Englishman went on to express a desire to create history with Liverpool, saying:

“The hunger has always been there, and when you do win, the hunger grows, and you start thinking of other challenges, such as becoming a team that wins the Champions League twice. There are not many players who have done that, so to win it twice would be incredible. It's the same with the Premier League - the first Liverpool team to win it in 30 years. You are creating history all the time, and that's what it's all about. The more trophies you win, the more history you create."

